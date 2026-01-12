GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
E-COMMERCE
E-COMMERCE
Best Buys /
E-COMMERCE /
Offers

Amazon's best deals today: COMFEE' Dishwasher, Beurer Facial Sauna and eufy Security eufyCam S3

Snag top Amazon deals on home, kitchen and beauty essentials today

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Check out Amazon's best deals today.
Check out Amazon's best deals today.
Amazon

Looking to upgrade your home while snagging the best deals today? Amazon is serving up must-have appliances and gadgets that combine style, convenience, and some solid technology—all at prices that make them irresistible. From the COMFEE’ 8-place dishwasher that makes cleaning up after meals effortless, to the Beurer FS 50 Facial Sauna that brings spa-level skincare into your home, and the eufyCam S3 Pro 4-Cam Security Kit that keeps your property safe with 4K clarity and solar-powered reliability, these products are designed to make life easier, smarter, and more comfortable. Here’s why these deals are worth grabbing today.

Also Read: 7 smart and comfy buys to keep your UAE home warm this winter, 2026

1) Best Kitchen Deal: COMFEE' Dishwasher 8 Place Settings

If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen without breaking the bank, the COMFEE’ 8-Place Setting Dishwasher is a deal you don’t want to miss. Compact yet spacious, it fits up to 8 place settings, including large plates and pots, making it perfect for families of 3–5. With 7 wash programs, a 30-minute quick wash, and super-quiet operation under 47dB, it delivers sparkling dishes without disrupting your home. Bonus perks like WiFi app control, delay start, and energy reports make it smart and convenient.

2) Best Beauty Deal: Beurer FS 50 Facial Sauna

Upgrade your skincare routine with the Beurer FS 50 Facial Sauna, a spa-quality device designed for deep cleansing and hydration at home. Its pore-opening steam gently softens skin, making it easier to remove impurities, while the aromatherapy function transforms your routine into a relaxing, sensory experience. The included inhaler attachment adds extra wellness benefits, perfect for congestion relief or a soothing herbal steam. Compact, stylish, and easy to use, it’s ideal for anyone looking to pamper their skin without visiting a salon. At this price, it’s a must-have for glowing, refreshed skin—a true steal for self-care enthusiasts.

3) Best Home Deal: eufy Security eufyCam S3

Protect your home lwith the eufyCam S3 Pro 4-Cam Kit, a powerhouse in wireless outdoor security. With 4K resolution and MaxColour Vision, it delivers crystal-clear footage, even at night, so your property stays under sharp, day-like surveillance around the clock. The SolarPlus 2.0 system ensures reliable, continuous power with no monthly fees, while dual motion detection filters out false alerts, notifying you only when it matters. Fully compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, and expandable with extra cameras, this kit combines cutting-edge tech with easy installation.

Also In This Package

7 best travel-ready perfumes in the UAE, 2025

7 best perfumes that stay fresh through airports and long flights, UAE 2025

7 best jasmine perfumes in the UAE, 2026

7 best Jasmine perfumes for 2026 to smell like a fresh start in the UAE
Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Police manhunt launched after woman's body found in storage box dumped in a river.

Facial sketch released in ‘body-in-box’ killing case

2m read
Based on the revised rules, Nadra has rolled out technical innovations allowing biometric verification through contactless fingerprints and facial recognition. Photo for illustrative purpose only.

Explained: What changes in Pakistan’s biometric system

3m read
We're talking about rich creams, serums that glow from within, masks that feel like mini spa sessions, and all the little luxuries your skin needs.

7 winter skincare sets to kickstart 2026 with calm

6m read
Facility temporarily closed as authorities probe safety lapses. [Illustrative image]

Husband and wife killed in sauna fire

2m read