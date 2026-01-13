GOLD/FOREX
Amazon's best deals today: Apple MacBook Air 13 inch, Immortelle Shea Body Balm and roborock Vacuum

Snag top Amazon deals on home, kitchen and beauty essentials today

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Check out Amazon's best deals today.
Amazon

Looking for the best deals to upgrade your tech, pamper your skin, and make cleaning a breeze? Today, Amazon is serving up some unmissable steals. First, the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch with the powerful M4 chip promises erformance in a lightweight design. For a touch of self-care, the Immortelle Shea Body Balm delivers deep hydration and a subtle, indulgent fragrance that leaves skin soft and radiant. And for hassle-free home cleaning, the Roborock Q Revo C Pro robot vacuum and mop tackles dust, dirt, and pet hair with smart precision. Deals like these don’t last—grab them while you can!

Also Read: 7 smart and comfy buys to keep your UAE home warm this winter, 2026

1) Best Tech Deal: Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13 inch

The Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch) is light, portable and impressive, thanks to the Apple M4 chip, featuring a 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU. With 16GB unified memory and a 256GB SSD, it handles everyday tasks, multitasking, and creative workflows smoothly. Its Sky Blue finish adds a stylish touch, while the fanless design ensures quiet operation. Ideal for students, professionals, and casual users alike, it’s a powerhouse in a slim profile—but like any device, it comes with trade-offs.

Pros:

  • Lightweight and portable design

  • Powerful M4 chip for smooth multitasking and creative apps

  • Quiet, fanless operation

  • Sleek Sky Blue finish

  • Long battery life typical of MacBook Airs

Cons:

  • Limited storage at 256GB for heavy users

  • No dedicated GPU for high-end gaming

  • Ports are limited (mostly USB-C/Thunderbolt)

  • Pricey compared to Windows ultrabooks with similar specs

2) Best Beauty Deal: Immortelle Shea Body Balm 

Rich and hydrating, the Immortelle Shea Body Balm (200ml) is designed to deeply hydrate and soothe dry skin. Infused with shea butter and immortelle extract, it helps restore skin’s elasticity while providing antioxidant protection. The creamy texture melts into the skin, leaving it soft, smooth, and protected against dryness. Ideal for daily use, it’s perfect for winter months or for anyone with dehydrated or sensitive skin, offering long-lasting comfort and a pampering touch.

3) Best Home Appliance Deal: roborock Q revo C pro Robot Vacuum 

With 18,500Pa suction and a dual zero-tangling system, it tackles dust, dirt, and pet hair without getting stuck. Its FlexiArm side brush reaches corners effortlessly, while the hot water mop and warm air drying leave floors sparkling clean. Thanks to self-emptying and refilling capabilities plus smart obstacle avoidance, it practically runs the house for you—letting you sit back while it works. It's perfect for busy households looking to combine vacuuming and mopping in one robot.

Pros:

  • Powerful 18,500Pa suction handles deep cleaning

  • Dual zero-tangling brushes prevent hair jams

  • Hot water mop + warm air drying for spotless floors

  • Self-emptying & refilling tank reduces maintenance

  • Smart sensors avoid obstacles for smooth navigation

Cons:

  • Premium price point may not suit all budgets

  • Large size may struggle in very tight spaces

  • App setup can be tricky for first-time users

Also In This Package

7 best travel-ready perfumes in the UAE, 2025

7 best perfumes that stay fresh through airports and long flights, UAE 2025

7 best jasmine perfumes in the UAE, 2026

7 best Jasmine perfumes for 2026 to smell like a fresh start in the UAE
