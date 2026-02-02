Top 5 TVs on Ramadan sale in UAE 2026

The Samsung 85‑inch Crystal UHD TV (U8000F, 2025 International Version) is a commanding centerpiece for any living room. It has a massive screen with crisp 4K visuals and a suite of smart features at a competitive price point for its size. Powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, it upscales content intelligently for sharper detail and richer colour across shows, movies, sports, and games, while the Crystal UHD panel delivers bright, vivid imagery that makes every scene pop. The MetalStream Design gives the TV a modern aesthetic with slim bezels that keep your focus on the screen, and built‑in Samsung Knox Security adds a layer of protection to your apps and personal content, an uncommon plus in the smart‑TV space.