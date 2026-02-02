Top 5 TVs on Ramadan sale in UAE 2026

Take your pick from feature-packed smart TVs
Ramadan 2026 is almost here, and so are some of the UAE’s best TV deals of the year. From cinematic 4K OLEDs to feature-packed smart TVs, this season’s sales make it the perfect time to upgrade your living room setup without breaking the bank. Imagine enjoying movies, sports, and gaming on a huge, vibrant screen with Dolby Audio, smooth motion, and smart streaming apps at a fraction of the usual price. We’ve rounded up five top TVs that combine performance and affordability, helping you make the most of the Ramadan sales while bringing big-screen entertainment home.
Need a little family-time for Ramadan? Well, here is the Hisense 65-inch UHD 4K Smart TV (E6N, 2024 UAE version). Going by reviews and ratings, it offers an impressive blend of picture quality, smart features, and gaming. With Dolby Vision support, it delivers vibrant colours, deep contrast, and immersive visuals that elevate movies, sports, and series alike, while Smooth Motion with MEMC ensures fast-moving scenes stay fluid and blur-free—perfect for action-packed films or live sports. DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio enhance the sound experience with clear dialogue and surround effects, though serious audiophiles might still want a dedicated sound system for full home-theater depth.
Gamers will appreciate Game Mode PLUS, featuring 60Hz refresh rate, VRR, and ALLM, which minimizes lag for a smoother, more responsive gameplay experience. The TV also comes with AI Sports Mode, enhancing colors and motion for live matches, and voice control functionality via the Hisense Voice Remote, making navigation, volume adjustments, and streaming commands effortless. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB, while the 16:9 LED panel ensures wide viewing angles, local dimming enhances contrast, and included accessories like the stand, remote, and power cable make setup straightforward.
On the flip side, the peak refresh rate maxes at 120Hz, which is adequate but not top-tier for high-end gaming, and the built-in speakers, while good, won’t match a full surround setup. Additionally, its smart platform covers YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Shahid, and Anghami, but some niche apps may require external devices.
Overall, this Hisense 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is ideal for families, movie enthusiasts, casual gamers, and sports fans looking for a large-screen, feature-packed experience without breaking the bank. Its combination of picture quality, smart features, and affordability makes it a standout option in the UAE’s 2024 TV market.
The Sony BRAVIA 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV (2024 UAE model) is a premium home entertainment option that has strong stunning picture quality, immersive sound, and smart connectivity. Powered by Sony’s XR Processor and XR-OLED Contrast Pro, the TV delivers deep, pure blacks and vibrant colours, making movies, sports, and series feel cinematic. Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X support, along with Acoustic Surface Audio+, ensures sound is as immersive as the visuals, literally vibrating from the screen itself for a theater-like experience. Gamers, particularly PlayStation 5 owners, will appreciate the 120Hz refresh rate and smart gaming features that minimize lag and heighten responsiveness.
The TV runs on Google TV, making it easy to organize and access streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Shahid, and Anghami without juggling multiple apps. Its slim, one-slate design adds a chic, minimalist aesthetic to any room, while energy-optimized brightness keeps visuals striking without high power consumption. Connectivity options are comprehensive, including HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, and the package comes with a remote, stand, and power cable.
On the downside, the high-end technology comes with a premium price tag, some buyers have noted that setup and smart platform responsiveness can be slightly tricky for first-time users. Additionally, while the built-in sound is impressive, those seeking full cinematic audio may still want an external sound system.
Overall, the Sony BRAVIA 65-inch OLED is ideal for cinephiles, gamers, and tech-savvy viewers who want top-tier visuals, immersive audio, and smart streaming capabilities. Its combination of OLED contrast, cinematic sound, and stylish design makes it a standout choice for a premium living-room centerpiece.
The TCL 65-Inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV (65P6K, 2025) is a feature-packed, budget-friendly option. The 4K UHD resolution with HDR10 support produces vibrant colours, deeper contrasts, and crystal-clear clarity, while the AiPQ Processor intelligently optimizes every frame in real time, adjusting color, brightness, motion, and HDR for a cinematic feel. MEMC technology ensures smooth motion, reducing blur during fast-paced sports, action films, or gaming sessions.
Sound quality is enhanced with Dolby Audio, providing clear dialogue and rich, room-filling audio, though those seeking a true home-theater experience may want to pair it with a soundbar. For gamers, the HDMI 2.1 ports with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) ensure responsive gameplay with minimal lag, making it compatible with next-gen consoles like PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.
Running on Google TV, the TCL 65P6K offers personalised recommendations, seamless app navigation, voice control, and Chromecast integration, giving easy access to Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Its sleek bezel-less design adds a modern, premium touch to any living space, maximising the screen-to-body ratio.
On the downside, the refresh rate is limited to 60Hz, which is sufficient for most viewers but may not satisfy hardcore gamers seeking ultra-smooth motion. Similarly, while the sound is clear, it won’t match premium TVs with built-in spatial or OLED audio technology.
The Samsung 85‑inch Crystal UHD TV (U8000F, 2025 International Version) is a commanding centerpiece for any living room. It has a massive screen with crisp 4K visuals and a suite of smart features at a competitive price point for its size. Powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, it upscales content intelligently for sharper detail and richer colour across shows, movies, sports, and games, while the Crystal UHD panel delivers bright, vivid imagery that makes every scene pop. The MetalStream Design gives the TV a modern aesthetic with slim bezels that keep your focus on the screen, and built‑in Samsung Knox Security adds a layer of protection to your apps and personal content, an uncommon plus in the smart‑TV space.
Navigating entertainment is easy thanks to a robust smart TV platform packed with endless free content, popular streaming apps, and intuitive menus. Connectivity via Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB ensures you can link consoles, soundbars, and devices without hassle. However, this model sticks with its panel’s native 60 Hz refresh rate, which is perfectly fine for casual viewing but not as fluid as higher‑end 120 Hz panels for fast action or competitive gaming. The built‑in audio is serviceable for everyday TV watching, but users seeking a theater‑level soundstage will likely want to pair it with a dedicated soundbar or speaker system.
The Philips 43″ Smart LED TV delivers a surprisingly sharp and enjoyable viewing experience in a compact, stylish package. Its Full HD LED display brings vibrant colors and good contrast, making movies, shows, and sports look crisp for its size, while Dolby Audio enhances dialogue clarity and adds more depth to sound — though pairing it with a soundbar can lift the experience to a near‑cinematic level. Powered by Whale OS, the smart platform is intuitive and easy to navigate, giving quick access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Disney+, along with a growing library of additional apps. The TV also supports HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and screen mirroring, so connecting devices or sharing content from your phone is effortless.
On the downside, the Full HD resolution can’t match the crisp detail of 4K, especially on larger screens, and advanced HDR formats aren’t fully supported. Some users have noted that the OS can lag occasionally, and app performance depends on stable Wi-Fi.
Overall, the Philips 43″ Smart LED TV is perfect for bedrooms, smaller living spaces, or as a secondary TV, offering a solid mix of design, sound, and smart features at an affordable price.
