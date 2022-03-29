While people flock to grocery stores for Ramadan essentials, you can shop on Amazon, instead, from the comfort of your home. Use our list of bestselling food items to prepare for iftar and suhoor, well before the month arrives. And keep the pantry stocked throughout Ramadan by auto-scheduling deliveries using Subscribe and Save . You can also get these items delivered to you the next day via Prime .

1. Noor, Sunflower Oil, 1.5L

From cheese rolls to chicken samosas, deep-fried treats always have a place in the iftar spread. Head into the month with fresh oil in the deep fryer using Noor's pure sunflower oil, for crispier snacks. It’s fortified with vitamins A, D & E, and carries zero cholesterol and trans fats. The contents also make the oil suitable for vegetarians. With the 1.5-litre bottle, you can easily fill a small-sized deep fryer.

2. Tang Tropical Flavoured Juice, 2 kg

Replenish your vitamin C intake with Tang’s tropical flavoured juice after breaking fast. Mix the powder into a jug full of cold water and serve with ice to chase away the heat. This 2kg tub is bound to last you throughout Ramadan, giving you 16 litres of tropical juice.

3. Knorr Packet Soup, Cream of Broccoli, (Pack of 12)

Knorr’s creamy broccoli soup, made of 100 per cent natural herbs, vegetables and spices, is the best way to warm up your stomach for heavier meals later in the day. With no preservatives and artificial colourants, this healthy and tasty appetiser prepares in just 10 minutes. You get 12 packets in this bundle deal, with each serving four in the family.

4. Bayara Majdoul Dates, 500 g

Still haven’t decided on which dates will make it to the table? Try Bayara’s Majdoul or Medjool dates in a 500g pack that are bigger and sweeter than most varieties. They come packed with nutritional benefits and natural sugars, giving your body a much-needed energy boost after fasting.

5. Hamdard Rooh Afza Bottle, 800 ml

Rather than juice, should you wish to refresh with water instead, add a dollop of Rooh Afza and stir. Long known as the classic drink for the month of Ramadan, the red syrup is a concentrated mixture of fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs. Aside from water, it has equally cooling properties when mixed in cold milk with ice.

6. Al Baker, Chakki Fresh Atta Flour, 10kg

For suhoor this year, opt for a healthier flat bread alternative with Al Baker’s whole wheat flour. Its authentic, stone-ground grain, milled right here in the UAE, keeps the roti soft for six hours. This is a 10kg bag of Chakki Atta flour, guaranteed to last Ramadan.

7. Rainbow Cardamom Evaporated Liquid Milk - (Pack of 6)

If you can’t pass up a cup of karak chai every evening, bring home Rainbow’s cardamom-flavoured evaporated milk. Fortified with vitamin D, the milk pack of six contains no preservatives nor added sugars. You get to brew the perfect pot of cardamom milk tea for the whole family after iftar.

8. Mumtaz Classic Long Grain Basmati Rice, 5kg, White

Save on your regular purchase of rice with this 5kg Mumtaz rice bag that's currently on sale. This long grain, sweet-smelling rice originates in Pakistan, and there's no doubt it's going to add flavour and elegance to your iftars and suhoors during Ramadan.

9. evian Mineral Water, 500ml (Case of 24)

Don't forget to hydrate in Ramadan, as your water intake is bound to reduce over the fasting period. This case of 24 500ml bottles of fresh mineral water, right from the French Alps, is the refreshing boost you need at iftar every day. Stock up while the case is on sale!