These chocolate gifts look too good to give away, but everyone will want one this festive season

Here are four gifting essentials worth considering this festive season.

For something more refined, Lindt offers a Swiss chocolate assortment, while a Celebrations tub brings familiar favourites to gatherings where sharing is the priority. You can also create a more personal present using a magnetic gift box filled with chocolates chosen specifically for the recipient.

Halloween marks the beginning of a busy gifting season, and a thoughtfully chosen box of chocolates can make almost any occasion feel special. From dinner invitations and office celebrations to festive gatherings with friends, chocolates offer an easy way to show appreciation without overcomplicating the gesture. Our top pick is Ferrero Rocher's 24-piece gift box, with its distinctive gold wrappers and familiar hazelnut chocolates making it particularly appealing for festive gifting.

Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Gift Box: Best for elegant festive gifting

The individually wrapped chocolates are easy to arrange on a festive serving platter or include in a personalised hamper. Their golden presentation pairs particularly well with Christmas decorations, while the familiar flavour makes them a practical choice for family gatherings and celebrations. Add a ribbon or a handwritten note, and you have a gift that feels considered without requiring elaborate packaging.

Few chocolates have the same instantly recognisable festive appeal as Ferrero Rocher. With their signature gold foil wrapping and distinctive hazelnut filling, these chocolates make a thoughtful present for dinner hosts, colleagues and loved ones. Each piece combines a whole roasted hazelnut with a creamy filling, enclosed in a crisp wafer shell and coated in milk chocolate with finely chopped hazelnuts, according to Ferrero.

2. Lindt Swiss Premium Assorted Chocolate: Best for a luxurious gift

Best for: Friends, colleagues and family members who appreciate an assorted chocolate gift with a more formal presentation.

For presentation, consider placing the assortment inside a gift bag with tissue paper and a handwritten message. A simple neutral ribbon can also give the gift a more formal appearance.

The appeal here is the gifting experience. Rather than handing over a familiar everyday chocolate bar, you're presenting an assortment intended to be enjoyed piece by piece. It makes sense for a festive dinner, a thank-you present or a thoughtful gift for a colleague.

The Swiss Premium assortment is a thoughtful alternative to gifting a box with just one type of chocolate, offering a 350g selection with more variety to enjoy.

Lindt is a natural option when you want your chocolate gift to feel a little more considered, particularly for a recipient who enjoys exploring different varieties.

3. GALAXY Best of Minis 710g: Best for Sharing at Festive Parties

The generous pouch format is particularly practical for larger gatherings, while the mix of caramel, coconut, nougat and chocolate-covered wafer offers something for different tastes. It's a straightforward choice when you want familiar chocolates that guests can enjoy throughout a celebration.

The individually wrapped bars are also useful for creating small party favours or filling personalised chocolate hampers. Arrange them in decorative bowls for Halloween, add them to festive gift bags or combine them with premium chocolates for a more varied present.

For Halloween parties, family gatherings and festive celebrations, the GALAXY Best of Minis pouch makes sharing chocolates simple. This 710g assortment contains 35 miniature chocolate bars from five familiar favourites: Mars, Milky Way, Bounty, Twix and Snickers. With different flavours and textures in one pack, guests can pick their favourites, making it a convenient addition to a party table or festive snack station.

4. zilSquare Magnetic Gift Box: Best for personalised chocolate hampers

A coordinated ribbon completes the presentation, while the box itself can be kept for storing small items after the chocolates have been enjoyed.

To create a neat arrangement, line the base with tissue paper and place the chocolates in rows. Add a small greeting card or another non-food gift, ensuring the contents fit comfortably inside.

The advantage is flexibility. You can choose chocolates according to the recipient's preferences rather than relying on a preselected assortment. Fill the box with Ferrero Rocher pieces, a Lindt assortment or a mixture of individually wrapped favourites.

The zilSquare box is listed with a magnetic lid and a black finish, giving it a presentation suitable for birthdays, festive celebrations and thank-you gifts. The product information also describes a foldable design with a matching gift bag and ribbon.

A personalised chocolate hamper can feel more thoughtful than a standard assortment, and this magnetic gift box provides the foundation for creating one.

What to look for when buying chocolate gifts in the UAE

The right chocolate gift depends largely on who will receive it and how it will be enjoyed.

Start with the assortment. A box containing one chocolate variety works well when you know the recipient's preferences. For a gathering, mixed assortments offer guests more choice. Ferrero Rocher suits those who enjoy hazelnut chocolates, while Celebrations provides several familiar options.

Consider packaging and quantity. Individually wrapped chocolates are convenient for sharing, especially at parties and office celebrations. A presentation box is more appropriate when you're giving the chocolates to one person. Check the number of pieces and total weight before ordering, particularly if you're preparing several gifts.

Think about storage in the UAE. Chocolate is sensitive to heat, so plan deliveries carefully and avoid leaving gifts in a parked car or direct sunlight. Follow the manufacturer's storage instructions and keep chocolates in a cool, dry place.