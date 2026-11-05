Just days until Diwali: 5 festive decor finds you'll wish you bought sooner

For a more traditional look, a decorative urli bowl, colourful door toran or artificial marigold hangings can add warmth and character. We've selected five finds on amazon.ae that are easy to incorporate into existing spaces, require little preparation and can be packed away for future celebrations.

Diwali is just days away, and if your home still needs a festive touch, there is time to make it happen. With the Festival of Lights falling on Sunday, November 8, you don't need an elaborate decorating plan to get your entrance, living room or dining area celebration-ready. A few well-placed decorations can make a noticeable difference. Our top pick is the Mtanvxay Diwali String Lights, which bring the familiar glow of diyas to your home without arranging individual lamps.

1. Mtanvxay Diwali String Lights

The manufacturer also specifies IP65 water resistance for the lights, although the power controller must remain protected from moisture. This makes them suitable for indoor displays and appropriately sheltered outdoor arrangements.

There are eight lighting modes, including steady illumination, twinkling, chasing and slow fading, along with eight brightness levels to suit different settings. You can power the lights using three AA batteries or a USB connection, making placement more flexible.

The curtain includes six large diya shapes measuring 20cm in diameter and six smaller ones measuring 10cm. Their alternating hanging lengths of 60cm and 40cm create a layered display that looks particularly attractive against curtains or a plain wall.

If you only have time to put up one Diwali decoration, these Mtanvxay Diya Curtain Lights are a great place to start. Featuring 138 LEDs arranged into 12 flame-shaped diya lights, they bring a warm, festive look to windows, walls and living room corners without an elaborate setup.

2. Webelkart Diya-Shaped Urli Bowl

The metallic finish makes this a useful decoration beyond Diwali. It can work for family gatherings, housewarming celebrations or a festive dining setup without looking out of place.

For a quick setup, place the urli on an entrance console or dining table and arrange artificial petals inside. Floating flowers can create a more traditional display. You can also position battery-operated tealights around it for an illuminated centrepiece.

A decorative urli can make even a simple coffee table feel ready for Diwali. The Webelkart diya-shaped bowl combines a traditional decorative form with a gold-toned metallic finish that catches the surrounding light.

3. Vont Flameless LED Tealights

Pre-installed batteries make them ready to use straight from the pack.

With no open flame or dripping wax, they are particularly practical for reusable festive arrangements and last-minute decorating.

Vont also claims an extended battery life, allowing the candles to remain illuminated for several days. Arrange them around a decorative urli bowl, along a festive table runner or inside lanterns to create a welcoming atmosphere.

The pack includes 24 battery-operated tealights, each designed to recreate the gentle flicker of a real candle. According to the manufacturer, the lights feature a handcrafted appearance and come with pre-installed batteries, so you can switch them on and start decorating straight away. Each tealight measures approximately 1.5 by 2 inches, making them suitable for most standard candle holders.

Want the cosy flicker of traditional candles without dealing with melted wax? These Vont Flameless LED Tealights offer a convenient way to brighten your Diwali decorations, particularly around dining tables, entrance consoles and festive centrepieces.

4. Ascension Bandanwar Door Toran

After Diwali, the toran can be stored flat or carefully wrapped for another festive occasion, provided its decorative elements are protected.

For a coordinated look, pair the toran with a small floral arrangement near the entrance or warm white string lights inside the doorway. Keeping the surrounding decorations simple allows the traditional detailing to remain the focus.

This makes it particularly appealing for apartment entrances, where space for floor decorations may be limited. Measure your door frame before ordering and choose suitable removable hooks or another fixing method compatible with the surface.

The Ascension Bandanwar Toran is designed to hang across a doorway, adding a decorative border without requiring an elaborate entrance arrangement. The product description identifies a 36 Inches long design featuring gold-toned detailing, leaves and traditional motifs.

Your front door is one of the easiest places to decorate, and a traditional toran immediately signals that a celebration is taking place.

5. JH Gallery Artificial Floral Decoration

According to the manufacturer, gently rubbing each garland from one end to the other helps fluff up the flowers for a fuller appearance before hanging. The decorations can be reused for Diwali, weddings, haldi ceremonies, Pongal, Holi and other celebrations, making them useful beyond a single festival.

Each pack contains six hanging strings, approximately 96.5cm long, made from wool and recycled plastic. Their lightweight construction makes them convenient for decorating different areas, while the colourful ring-shaped flowers add a cheerful, traditional touch.

If you want to bring traditional Diwali colours into your home without arranging fresh flowers, these JH Gallery artificial marigold hangings offer a quick and practical solution. Designed to resemble fluffy genda phool flowers, the colourful pom pom decorations can brighten doorways, windows, balconies and festive corners with minimal effort.

What to look for when buying last-minute Diwali decorations

Think about storage and reuse. Artificial flowers, decorative bowls and flameless candles can be used for several celebrations. Choose items that can be cleaned and stored without taking up too much space.

Consider power and placement. Battery-operated tealights offer flexibility, while string lights may require batteries or a USB power source. For any mains-powered decoration, confirm compatibility with the UAE's 220 to 240V electrical supply and Type G sockets. Check whether lights are rated for outdoor use before placing them on balconies.

Check the dimensions first. Door torans and floral hangings need to fit the area where you plan to display them. Measure your doorway or wall space before ordering. For an urli bowl, check that it fits comfortably on your table without crowding other items.

With only a few days remaining before Diwali, focus on decorations that fit your space and require minimal preparation.

Which Diwali decoration should you buy?

For a last-minute festive makeover, the Mtanvxay Diwali String Lights are our top pick. Their hanging diya-inspired design makes them an easy starting point for a Diwali display, particularly if you want to decorate a window or living room wall without moving furniture.

If your priority is a traditional entrance, choose the Ascension Bandanwar Door Toran. For a more colourful look, the JH Gallery Artificial Floral Decoration offers flexibility across doorways and festive corners.

The Webelkart Diya-Shaped Urli Bowl is our choice for a decorative table centrepiece, while the Vont Flameless LED Tealights are useful for adding flickering light around existing decorations.