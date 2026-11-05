Just days until Diwali: 5 festive decor finds you'll wish you bought sooner

The festive countdown is on. These easy decor picks can transform your space.
Diwali is just days away, and if your home still needs a festive touch, there is time to make it happen. With the Festival of Lights falling on Sunday, November 8, you don't need an elaborate decorating plan to get your entrance, living room or dining area celebration-ready. A few well-placed decorations can make a noticeable difference. Our top pick is the Mtanvxay Diwali String Lights, which bring the familiar glow of diyas to your home without arranging individual lamps.
For a more traditional look, a decorative urli bowl, colourful door toran or artificial marigold hangings can add warmth and character. We've selected five finds on amazon.ae that are easy to incorporate into existing spaces, require little preparation and can be packed away for future celebrations.
Best overall for an instant festive glow
If you only have time to put up one Diwali decoration, these Mtanvxay Diya Curtain Lights are a great place to start. Featuring 138 LEDs arranged into 12 flame-shaped diya lights, they bring a warm, festive look to windows, walls and living room corners without an elaborate setup.
The curtain includes six large diya shapes measuring 20cm in diameter and six smaller ones measuring 10cm. Their alternating hanging lengths of 60cm and 40cm create a layered display that looks particularly attractive against curtains or a plain wall.
There are eight lighting modes, including steady illumination, twinkling, chasing and slow fading, along with eight brightness levels to suit different settings. You can power the lights using three AA batteries or a USB connection, making placement more flexible.
The manufacturer also specifies IP65 water resistance for the lights, although the power controller must remain protected from moisture. This makes them suitable for indoor displays and appropriately sheltered outdoor arrangements.
Key specifications:
LED count: 138
Design: 12 flame-shaped diyas, six large and six small
Diya dimensions: 20cm and 10cm diameter
Hanging lengths: 60cm and 40cm
Lighting: Eight modes and eight brightness levels
Power: USB or three AA batteries, not included
Water resistance: IP65-rated lights, excluding the power controller
What we like:
Alternating diya sizes create an attractive layered display.
Multiple lighting modes and brightness settings allow easy customisation.
Dual power options make decorating different areas convenient.
Best for: Living room windows, festive photo backdrops, entrance displays and reusable Diwali lighting.
Best for an elegant festive centrepiece
A decorative urli can make even a simple coffee table feel ready for Diwali. The Webelkart diya-shaped bowl combines a traditional decorative form with a gold-toned metallic finish that catches the surrounding light.
This product is a handcrafted metal bowl intended for floral arrangements and tealights.
For a quick setup, place the urli on an entrance console or dining table and arrange artificial petals inside. Floating flowers can create a more traditional display. You can also position battery-operated tealights around it for an illuminated centrepiece.
The metallic finish makes this a useful decoration beyond Diwali. It can work for family gatherings, housewarming celebrations or a festive dining setup without looking out of place.
Key specifications:
Material: Metal with a gold-toned finish
Design: Traditional diya-inspired decorative bowl
Dimensions: 7.6L x 30.5W x 30.5H centimeters
What we like:
Creates a clear focal point
Pairs well with flowers and decorative lighting
Suitable for reuse throughout the year
Best for: Entrance consoles, dining tables and traditional festive centrepieces.
Best for creating a warm festive glow without an open flame
Want the cosy flicker of traditional candles without dealing with melted wax? These Vont Flameless LED Tealights offer a convenient way to brighten your Diwali decorations, particularly around dining tables, entrance consoles and festive centrepieces.
The pack includes 24 battery-operated tealights, each designed to recreate the gentle flicker of a real candle. According to the manufacturer, the lights feature a handcrafted appearance and come with pre-installed batteries, so you can switch them on and start decorating straight away. Each tealight measures approximately 1.5 by 2 inches, making them suitable for most standard candle holders.
Vont also claims an extended battery life, allowing the candles to remain illuminated for several days. Arrange them around a decorative urli bowl, along a festive table runner or inside lanterns to create a welcoming atmosphere.
With no open flame or dripping wax, they are particularly practical for reusable festive arrangements and last-minute decorating.
Key specifications:
Pack quantity: 24 LED tealights
Light type: Warm, flickering LED
Dimensions: Approximately 1.5 by 2 inches per candle
Power: Battery-operated, with batteries pre-installed
Operation: Individual on/off switch
Design: Realistic candle-style appearance
Battery life: Extended operation lasting several days
What we like:
Realistic flickering effect creates a warm candlelit atmosphere.
Pre-installed batteries make them ready to use straight from the pack.
No open flame or dripping wax, making festive decorating and cleanup easier.
Best for: Diwali dining tables, decorative candle holders, urli arrangements and creating a warm ambience around UAE homes.
Best for giving your entrance a traditional Diwali look
Your front door is one of the easiest places to decorate, and a traditional toran immediately signals that a celebration is taking place.
The Ascension Bandanwar Toran is designed to hang across a doorway, adding a decorative border without requiring an elaborate entrance arrangement. The product description identifies a 36 Inches long design featuring gold-toned detailing, leaves and traditional motifs.
This makes it particularly appealing for apartment entrances, where space for floor decorations may be limited. Measure your door frame before ordering and choose suitable removable hooks or another fixing method compatible with the surface.
For a coordinated look, pair the toran with a small floral arrangement near the entrance or warm white string lights inside the doorway. Keeping the surrounding decorations simple allows the traditional detailing to remain the focus.
After Diwali, the toran can be stored flat or carefully wrapped for another festive occasion, provided its decorative elements are protected.
Key specifications:
Type: Traditional hanging door toran
Length: 36 inches
What we like:
Adds a festive touch to the entrance
Doesn't require floor space
Can be reused for future celebrations
Best for: Apartment doors, entryways and traditional Diwali decorating.
Best for colourful, reusable festive decorations
If you want to bring traditional Diwali colours into your home without arranging fresh flowers, these JH Gallery artificial marigold hangings offer a quick and practical solution. Designed to resemble fluffy genda phool flowers, the colourful pom pom decorations can brighten doorways, windows, balconies and festive corners with minimal effort.
Each pack contains six hanging strings, approximately 96.5cm long, made from wool and recycled plastic. Their lightweight construction makes them convenient for decorating different areas, while the colourful ring-shaped flowers add a cheerful, traditional touch.
According to the manufacturer, gently rubbing each garland from one end to the other helps fluff up the flowers for a fuller appearance before hanging. The decorations can be reused for Diwali, weddings, haldi ceremonies, Pongal, Holi and other celebrations, making them useful beyond a single festival.
Key specifications:
Material: Wool and recycled plastic
Design: Artificial marigold-style fluffy ring pom pom hangings
Pack quantity: Six hanging strings
Length: Approximately 38 inches (96.5cm) per string
Placement: Doors, walls, windows and balconies
Use: Indoor and outdoor festive decoration
What we like:
Colourful marigold-inspired design adds an immediate festive touch.
Lightweight hangings are easy to arrange across different spaces.
Reusable construction makes them suitable for multiple celebrations.
Best for: Doorways, balcony entrances, festive photo backdrops and colourful Diwali decorations in UAE homes.
With only a few days remaining before Diwali, focus on decorations that fit your space and require minimal preparation.
Check the dimensions first. Door torans and floral hangings need to fit the area where you plan to display them. Measure your doorway or wall space before ordering. For an urli bowl, check that it fits comfortably on your table without crowding other items.
Consider power and placement. Battery-operated tealights offer flexibility, while string lights may require batteries or a USB power source. For any mains-powered decoration, confirm compatibility with the UAE's 220 to 240V electrical supply and Type G sockets. Check whether lights are rated for outdoor use before placing them on balconies.
Think about storage and reuse. Artificial flowers, decorative bowls and flameless candles can be used for several celebrations. Choose items that can be cleaned and stored without taking up too much space.
For a last-minute festive makeover, the Mtanvxay Diwali String Lights are our top pick. Their hanging diya-inspired design makes them an easy starting point for a Diwali display, particularly if you want to decorate a window or living room wall without moving furniture.
If your priority is a traditional entrance, choose the Ascension Bandanwar Door Toran. For a more colourful look, the JH Gallery Artificial Floral Decoration offers flexibility across doorways and festive corners.
The Webelkart Diya-Shaped Urli Bowl is our choice for a decorative table centrepiece, while the Vont Flameless LED Tealights are useful for adding flickering light around existing decorations.
You don't need all five to create a festive atmosphere. Choose the area guests will notice first, add one or two complementary pieces and keep the arrangement simple. With Diwali almost here, a few thoughtful additions can make your home feel ready for the celebration.
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