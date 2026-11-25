Your morning blow-dry, regular colour appointments and even the way you brush your hair can contribute to breakage over time. Add prolonged sun exposure and the UAE's humidity, and keeping your hair smooth and manageable can become a daily challenge. If you regularly reach for a hair dryer or straightener, our top pick is the Kérastase Gloss Absolu Anti-Frizz Glaze Milk, which combines heat protection with smoothing care.