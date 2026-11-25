Less frizz, more shine: Give your hair a White Friday upgrade
Your morning blow-dry, regular colour appointments and even the way you brush your hair can contribute to breakage over time. Add prolonged sun exposure and the UAE's humidity, and keeping your hair smooth and manageable can become a daily challenge. If you regularly reach for a hair dryer or straightener, our top pick is the Kérastase Gloss Absolu Anti-Frizz Glaze Milk, which combines heat protection with smoothing care.
White Friday is a good opportunity to rethink what sits on your bathroom shelf without investing in an entirely new routine. Kérastase's Genesis, Gloss Absolu and Nutritive collections address different hair concerns, with products that fit into your existing wash and styling habits. Here are five essentials to consider on amazon.ae during the sale.
A dedicated daily scalp serum for those looking to introduce fortifying care into their haircare routine.
Key specifications:
Size: 90ml
Key ingredients: Aminexil and ginger root extract
Format: Leave-in scalp serum
Application: Daily, on a dry or towel-dried scalp
Unlike conventional hair serums that you smooth through the ends, this Genesis formula goes directly onto the scalp. Kérastase includes it in its fortifying collection for weakened hair, alongside shampoos and conditioning treatments designed to address breakage.
The pipette applicator makes it straightforward to distribute the serum across different sections. You can incorporate it into your morning or evening routine without scheduling an additional hair wash.
It makes the most sense as a supplementary purchase if you already have a shampoo and conditioner that suit your hair type but want to introduce a dedicated scalp-care step. Continue using a separate conditioning product on dry lengths and ends.
What we like
Targeted application using a pipette.
No rinsing required.
Fits into a routine on non-wash days.
Best for: Shoppers who want to add daily scalp care to their existing haircare regimen.
A fortifying shampoo that makes particular sense for fine, weakened hair with roots that become greasy between washes.
Key specifications:
Size: 250ml
Key ingredients: Ginger root and edelweiss extract
Hair type: Fine or greasy, weakened hair
Format: Rinse-off shampoo
If your roots become oily while your ends feel fragile, choosing a shampoo can be tricky. You want effective cleansing without relying on a particularly rich formula.
Kérastase describes its Bain Hydra-Fortifiant as a lightweight cleansing shampoo formulated to remove excess oil and accumulated impurities while caring for hair that is prone to breakage.
It is a sensible option for people who wash their hair frequently, particularly after exercising or spending time outdoors in the UAE. Concentrate the shampoo around the roots, then follow with a conditioning treatment through the lengths.
Pairing it with the Genesis Masque Reconstituant allows you to give drier ends additional attention when needed.
What we like
Formulated specifically for fine hair and oilier roots.
Combines cleansing with fortifying care.
Easy to incorporate into an established wash routine.
Best for: Fine hair that becomes greasy at the roots but needs additional care against breakage.
A rich conditioning mask for weakened hair that needs extra attention after repeated styling, brushing or colouring.
Key specifications:
Size: 200ml
Format: Rinse-off conditioning mask
Application area: Mid-lengths and ends
Recommended application time: Five minutes
Hair that tangles easily can be particularly frustrating after washing. Pulling a brush through stubborn knots creates additional mechanical stress, making a good conditioning treatment a worthwhile purchase.
The Genesis Masque Reconstituant is designed to soften and nourish weakened strands. According to Kérastase, its formula also helps with detangling and improves the hair fibre's resistance to breakage.
The application process is relatively quick. After shampooing, remove excess water, distribute the mask through your lengths and rinse after five minutes.
For those with regularly coloured or heat-styled hair, it offers a more intensive conditioning step on days when an ordinary wash routine feels insufficient. Focus on the areas that need the most nourishment, particularly the ends.
What we like
Combines detangling with intensive conditioning.
Short, five-minute application time.
Targets vulnerable lengths and ends.
Best for: Dry, weakened hair that feels rough or becomes difficult to brush after washing.
Our top pick for regular heat styling, particularly if humidity interferes with your freshly styled hair.
Key specifications:
Size: 190ml
Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid and wild rose oil
Heat protection: Up to 230°C, according to Kérastase
Format: Leave-in smoothing spray
A carefully styled blow-dry can quickly lose its polished appearance in humid conditions, especially if your hair is naturally prone to frizz.
The Gloss Absolu Anti-Frizz Glaze Milk addresses several styling needs in one application. Kérastase formulates it to help detangle damp hair, smooth flyaways and provide protection against heat and humidity.
Its light, milky spray format makes it an appealing alternative to richer styling creams, particularly for long hair where maintaining movement matters.
Apply it through damp lengths before blow-drying. Although the manufacturer specifies protection at high styling temperatures, using the lowest effective heat setting remains a sensible habit.
What we like
Combines smoothing care with heat protection.
Designed with humid conditions in mind.
Lightweight texture suited to regular styling.
Best for: Frizz-prone hair and anyone who frequently blow-dries their hair before heading outdoors.
A nourishing blow-dry cream for dry hair that needs softness and protection during heat styling.
Key specifications:
Size: 150ml
Key ingredients: Plant-derived proteins and niacinamide
Heat protection: Up to 230°C, according to Kérastase
Hair type: Dry, medium to thick hair
If your ends feel particularly dry after blow-drying, a styling product with conditioning properties may suit you better than a conventional lightweight heat protection spray.
The Nutritive Nectar Thermique has a creamy consistency formulated to improve manageability during styling. Its emphasis is on nourishment and softness, making it a particularly relevant purchase for thicker hair that benefits from richer leave-in products.
Work the cream through towel-dried lengths before blow-drying. There is no additional rinsing step, so it adds little time to your usual routine.
While the Gloss Absolu spray is our preference for humidity-related frizz, Nectar Thermique is the more appropriate choice when dryness is your main concern.
What we like
Nourishing cream texture for dry strands.
Combines conditioning and thermal protection.
Convenient leave-in application.
Best for: Medium to thick, dry hair that undergoes frequent blow-drying.
Your hair type: Fine hair generally benefits from lighter formulations, whereas thicker, drier strands may respond better to richer conditioning products. Choose products based on how your hair behaves between washes, focusing on the formulas that best complement your routine and address its specific needs.
Your styling habits: If you regularly use heated tools, prioritise a product with a specified heat protection rating. Apply it as directed and avoid unnecessarily high styling temperatures. A conditioning mask serves a different purpose and should not replace a dedicated thermal protectant.
The UAE climate: Humidity, particularly in coastal areas, can make frizz more noticeable. A lightweight smoothing spray can be useful if you frequently move between air-conditioned interiors and humid outdoor environments. For hair that feels dry after spending time outdoors, additional conditioning may be the better investment.
During White Friday, focus on products you can realistically finish and incorporate into your routine.
The Kérastase Gloss Absolu Anti-Frizz Glaze Milk is our first choice because it addresses two particularly relevant concerns for UAE shoppers: humidity-related frizz and frequent heat styling.
If your hair is fine and your roots become greasy quickly, start with the Genesis Bain Hydra-Fortifiant shampoo. The Masque Reconstituant is a worthwhile addition if your lengths need more intensive conditioning, while the Genesis serum suits those interested in a dedicated daily scalp-care step.
For thicker, particularly dry hair, Nutritive Nectar Thermique offers a richer alternative to the Gloss Absolu spray.
White Friday is a useful opportunity to stock up on the essentials that address your most persistent hair concerns and that you will continue using long after the sale ends.
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