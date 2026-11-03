Could this foldable keyboard be the secret to working anywhere?

A full-size keyboard that folds into something smaller than many paperback books sounds like a clever engineering trick. The ProtoArc XKM01 makes that possible with a tri-fold design that transforms a keyboard measuring approximately 38.6cm across into a compact accessory just 21.6cm long. According to ProtoArc, it retains 105 keys, including a dedicated number pad, while offering wireless connections to multiple devices. For UAE professionals moving between offices, cafés and business trips, this approach raises an interesting possibility: carrying a familiar typing setup without carrying an entire desktop's worth of equipment.

How foldable keyboards make mobile working practical

The challenge with portable keyboards has always been physical space. Conventional keyboards need enough width for comfortable key spacing, while compact travel models often achieve their smaller dimensions by removing keys or rearranging familiar controls.

Foldable designs approach the problem differently. Hinges divide the keyboard into sections that can be packed together for transport and opened when needed.

The ProtoArc XKM01 uses this principle to preserve a full-size 105-key arrangement, including a number pad useful for spreadsheets, financial reports and frequent numerical entry.

For someone working between a Dubai office, an Abu Dhabi meeting and a hotel desk during a business trip, that consistency can be useful. The same external keyboard can accompany a laptop or compatible tablet.