NVIDIA RTX Spark changes everything about Windows laptops

What if one PC could help you create content, run your own AI tools, develop ideas and play your favourite games, all in one place? Meet NVIDIA RTX Spark.

One powerful PC. Endless ways to create, develop, play and work with AI.

What makes RTX Spark different?

RTX Spark laptops are a new generation of powerful, slim Windows laptops. They bring AI, advanced graphics and high-performance computing together in one device, keeping everything local. They are built for creators, gamers, developers and everyday productivity, and for demanding projects and AI models, with up to 128GB of unified memory. Think of unified memory as one large, high-speed workspace shared by the laptop's processor and graphics processor, helping them work together on demanding tasks.

Your AI works alongside you