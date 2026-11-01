Bouncy curls without the salon appointment: 4 hair tools to try in 2026

For UAE shoppers who want polished curls without a lengthy styling routine, we've selected four tools. They include automatic curlers from TYMO and SHEGLAM, an upgraded rotating model and a Wavytalk crimper for textured waves. Each produces a different finish, so the best choice depends on your hair length, styling experience and whether you prefer defined ringlets or relaxed waves.

Getting bouncy curls at home can take practice, particularly if you struggle to wrap your hair around a traditional curling iron while watching the mirror. Automatic rotating curlers offer a more approachable alternative, using a motorised barrel to take care of much of the twisting. Our provisional top pick is the TYMO Automatic Rotating Curling Iron, which is designed to make creating defined curls easier for beginners.

1. TYMO Automatic Rotating Curling Iron

Best for: Beginners with medium to long hair who want defined curls and an easy-to-repeat styling routine.

Directional styling can help create curls that frame the face.

Automatic wrapping reduces the need to twist the wrist repeatedly.

The result is a styling method that should appeal to anyone who wants more consistency when working around the back of the head. Its enclosed curling arrangement is also useful for learning how to position each section.

TYMO's CURLPRO documentation describes a ceramic barrel, directional controls and adjustable temperature settings. The manufacturer also recommends working with small, completely dry sections and allowing the finished curls to cool before brushing them out.

If using a conventional curling wand feels awkward, TYMO's automatic rotating design offers a simpler way to approach the process. Rather than manually winding each section around an exposed barrel, you guide the hair into the curling chamber and use the rotation control to form the curl.

Best overall for beginners who want defined, bouncy curls with less manual styling.

2. SHEGLAM Automatic Curling Iron

Best for beginners who want quick, defined curls with minimal effort.

If you've struggled to master a traditional curling wand, the SHEGLAM Automatic Curling Iron offers a more straightforward way to style your hair. Its one-button rotating mechanism takes care of wrapping each section, so you can focus on creating consistent curls without manually twisting the barrel. The manufacturer claims it can create a curl in as little as 60 seconds, making it an appealing option for busy mornings.

The curler features three temperature settings ranging from 170°C to 210°C, allowing you to adjust the heat to suit your hair type. Its two-way rotation helps create curls in different directions, while the anti-burn top and anti-tangle design are intended to make styling more manageable for beginners.

SHEGLAM also highlights its GlossPro ceramic coating, which is designed to distribute heat and create a smoother, shinier finish. Dual-voltage compatibility makes it convenient for travel, too. It's particularly suited to medium to long hair, although very thick or lengthy hair may require more styling time.

Key specifications

Heating: Fast heating with one-button automatic curling.

Temperature: Three settings, ranging from 170°C to 210°C.

Rotation: Two-way automatic rotation.

Barrel coating: GlossPro ceramic coating.

Design: Anti-burn top and anti-tangle mechanism.

Voltage: 100 to 240V, automatic dual-voltage support.

Hair length: Recommended for medium to long hair.

What we like

One-button automatic curling simplifies styling for beginners.

Adjustable heat and two-way rotation offer greater control over the finished curls.

Dual-voltage design is convenient for travel.