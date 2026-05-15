6 Levoit home heroes you didn’t know you needed this Eid

Ready to turn your home into a vibrant hub of celebration for Eid Al Adha but worried how it would appear to your family and friends? We are not talking about the obvious here – of course you would leave no stone unturned to make sure it looks the best it can. But what about the invisible layers in your home? The aromas that hang in the air after the intense cooking; the smoke that curls up from burning oud; the dust and allergens that are inevitable in this desert climate; and the heat and humidity the changing seasons bring.

That’s where modern home appliances come in, helping you maintain air quality and cleanliness without disrupting the spirit of hospitality.

Here are six curated smart home essentials from Levoit that tackle the sneaky pain points of hosting so that your home remains inviting, fresh and ever-ready for celebrations while you soak in the joy and blessings of Eid Al Adha.

1. Levoit Core 600 Smart Air Purifier — The Majlis Freshener (pictured above)

Pain points

● Powerful cooking smells from spiced lamb, fried kibbeh and baked knafeh cling to open-plan living areas and greet guests before you do.

● Constant door-opening invites desert dust, urban smog and pollen inside, triggering sniffles and heavy chests in elders and children.

● The air turns thick and stale after the first wave of visitors, leaving the room feeling more stuffy than welcoming.

How Levoit solves it