Watch: New Land Rover Defender performs outrageous stunts in upcoming James Bond movie, ‘No Time To Die’

Land Rover is preparing to start deliveries of the all-new Defender in the UK this spring and to raise a little excitement it has released its first TV commercial showing the SUV perform all manner of outrageous stunts for the new James Bond movie, 'No Time To Die'.

Due to air from March 20, the TV spot features spectacular stunts performed by three new models for the movie’s chase sequences and they're spectacular to say the least.

They're seen launching into the air, driving at high speeds through swamps and rivers and one even rolls onto its roof. In total, 10 Defenders were used in the making of the movie, including the seventh Defender built carrying the very Bond-like VIN 007.

“We pushed the Defender further than we believed possible to generate the maximum excitement, and to give fans an insight into the uncompromising challenge of producing an incredible chase sequence which you can look forward to seeing in No Time To Die,” said stunt coordinator, Lee Morrison.