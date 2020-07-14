Watch! Ford’s 2021 Bronco World Premiere video

Ford has brought back its historic Bronco nameplate. The Blue Oval has finally revealed its new Jeep-baiting 4x4 range early this morning. The Bronco is by far one of the most significant launches for Ford in a long time, and possibly one of the best things that could have happened top off-road enthusiasts the world over.

It’s a difficult task trying to wean hard-core Jeep fans from a Wrangler into a new badge or model. But Bronco isn’t just any upstart. It has heritage to dig into and build on. That is exactly what Ford has done here. From design to capabilities, the brand has drawn inspiration from the original, and sought to make it contemporary and innovative.

In this World Premiere video that’s just a tad over 10 minutes long, Ford details all the features and a little bit of historical background of the Bronco nameplate and the three new variants. All you need to know about the testing process, exterior features, G.O.A.T drive modes, engine, horsepower suspension, removable doors and roof, cargo management and technology features are all touched upon here.