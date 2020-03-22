Watch: Anthony Joshua drifts a Range Rover on ice!

Anthony Joshua, the reigning world heavyweight boxing champion, and a Land Rover ambassador, celebrated the iconic SUV’s 50th anniversary by driving it at the brand’s cold weather test facility in Arjeplog, close to the Arctic circle in Sweden.

Land Rover’s Arjeplog facility uses a frozen lake to help engineers test and assess its latest models. It is also home to the Jaguar Land Rover Ice Academy, where customers experience the thrill of dynamic ice driving, under careful instruction from world-class driving experts. This is where Joshua learned the art of winter driving under the expert supervision of Academy instructors.

“I’m really looking forward to June because the Range Rover family will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of Britain’s finest exports and I’ll be defending my world title belts. I’ll be travelling to my fight with Kubrat Pulev in London on 20 June in my new personalised Range Rover SVAutobiography and I can’t think of a better way [to] arrive. Nothing can match its combination of comfort and capability – I guess that’s what you get after five decades of experience,” Joshua said.

Click above to watch the video of the boxing champ going sideways in a Range Rover SV Autobiography and having lots of fun!