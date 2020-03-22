Watch: Anthony Joshua drifts a Range Rover on ice!

Auto
Gold / Forex

Auto News

Watch: Anthony Joshua drifts a Range Rover on ice!

Anthony Joshua, the reigning world heavyweight boxing champion, and a Land Rover ambassador, celebrated the iconic SUV’s 50th anniversary by driving it at the brand’s cold weather test facility in Arjeplog, close to the Arctic circle in Sweden.

Land Rover’s Arjeplog facility uses a frozen lake to help engineers test and assess its latest models. It is also home to the Jaguar Land Rover Ice Academy, where customers experience the thrill of dynamic ice driving, under careful instruction from world-class driving experts. This is where Joshua learned the art of winter driving under the expert supervision of Academy instructors.

“I’m really looking forward to June because the Range Rover family will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of Britain’s finest exports and I’ll be defending my world title belts. I’ll be travelling to my fight with Kubrat Pulev in London on 20 June in my new personalised Range Rover SVAutobiography and I can’t think of a better way [to] arrive. Nothing can match its combination of comfort and capability – I guess that’s what you get after five decades of experience,” Joshua said.

Click above to watch the video of the boxing champ going sideways in a Range Rover SV Autobiography and having lots of fun!

Next Up

Watch! Porsche shows us why the new 911 Turbo S is so great

Driver of a Ford Mustang leaves crash scene and immediately causes another crash…

Watch a McLaren GT Sprint being driven up Ski Dubai!

Electric Camaro! Has General Motors hinted at a battery version of the iconic Chevy?

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.