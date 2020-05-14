US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to support Tesla’s plans to reopen its electric car factory – weeks earlier than local authorities allowed and in defiance of county shutdown orders. Image Credit: Reuters

By defying lockdown orders in Alameda County and reopening a Tesla factory in Fremont, California, the electric vehicle automakers CEO Elon Musk has received support from none other than President Donald Trump.

Taking to Twitter, Trump wrote that “California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!” Musk replied to the tweet, writing “Thank you!”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Tesla’s Fremont facility resumed production over the weekend, building approximately 200 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles across Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, Musk confirmed Tesla was indeed resuming production and said that “If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”

It is understood that prior to Musk making the decision to resume production, Tesla had been engaging with Alameda County officials to develop and implement a safety plan to allow the factory to reopen.