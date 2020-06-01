Track Days are back at the Dubai Autodrome

The Dubai Autodrome has announced that they are reopening bookings for track days at the circuit, albeit with the necessary safety precautions as per the latest government regulations and social distancing guidelines. Online booking and new track day procedures will allow drivers to enjoy the racetrack in a safe manner without having to leave their car.

The procedures include non-contact infrared forehead temperature conducted at the security booth at the entrance to the main circuit for everyone arriving at the venue. Any visitor showing signs of a fever associated with other symptoms will not be allowed to enter the venue. All visitors are required to wear a face-shield/mask while at the venue. Visitors will also be required to adhere to social distancing rules, keeping 2 metres space between each other even while taking a break in the paddock.

The video above elaborates on these safety measures.

Track Day rates start at Dh630 for the Club Circuit, going up to Dh840 for national and International Circuit, and Dh1,000 for the Grand Prix Circuit.