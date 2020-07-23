1 of 6
With the exponential growth in numbers of multimillionaires and billionaires in the world, there simply aren’t enough variations of hypercars and luxobarges to satiate their need to stand out from the rest. Hence the importance of customisation, personalisation and limited editions. Automobili Lamborghini launched its Ad Personam programme in 2013 to do exactly this. Ever since it opened its Ad Personam studio in 2016 more than 50 per cent of Lamborghini cars coming off the production line feature at least one Ad Personam detail. Now, the Italian carmaker has announced a special edition car to promote its new virtual Ad Personam studio.
Dubbed the Aventador SVJ Xago, only 10 of these will be made and all will be reserved for clients using the new virtual Ad Personam studio. The service has been started to offer consultation sessions to clients worldwide who want to customise their new Lamborghini without travelling to the Ad Personam specialist department in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy.
Apparently inspired by the hexagon cloud shapes at the North Pole on the planet Saturn and “the strength of the hexagon in nature”, the Xago is a celebration of the iconic ‘hexagonita’ theme in Lamborghini design. The exterior of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago edition features a specially-created fading hexagonal silver effect, with a unique Ad Personam contrast colour livery for each car and gloss black Nireo Ad Personam rims.
The theme continues inside too, with the interior featuring a seat pattern with hexagonita theme, and special contrast color matching the exterior. Each of the ten Aventador SVJ Xago models will be identified by a special numbered plate.
“Lamborghini is always thinking dynamically about the best solutions to challenges, and our new virtual Ad Personam studio consultations have been carefully devised to support clients who, in times where we are all cautious about international travel, still want the special, one-to-one experience of creating an entirely personalised car,” said Giovanni Perosino, Chief Commercial Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.
Lamborghini says while it is looking forward to welcoming clients to Sant’ Agata Bolognese in the future it expects more than 150 Ad Personam consultations to take place virtually within this year, and continuing as an option for the future. Going forward, with the support from dealers worldwide, Lamborghini will look to building even more one-off models virtually.
