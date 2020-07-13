1 of 6
If none of the great models in Nissan’s off-road vehicle line-up appeal to you, and you have always wished for something more extreme, this modified Nissan off-ropader could well be what you’re looking for. Based on the mighty GT-R, this off-roader is naturally more extreme than Nissan’s own Nismo SUVs.
Image Credit: Classic Youngtimers Consultancy
Dubbed ‘Godzilla 2.0’, this GT-R Offroad is the handwork of Dutch firm Classic Youngtimers Consultancy, who have previously modified a Bentley Continental GT and Lamborghini Gallardo.
Image Credit: Classic Youngtimers Consultancy
This custom-made one-off Nissan GT-R Offroad is a proper road-going sportscar but with added off-road abilities. Powered by an upgraded 3.8 litre six-cylinder engine producing more than 600 horsepower, the vehicle has been modified to increase ground clearance by 120mm.
Image Credit: Classic Youngtimers Consultancy
To incorporate the beefy off-road tyres and the large wheels, the wheel arches and mudguards have been modified, with more muscular fender flares too. It’s also been given a camouflage wrap to boot.
Image Credit: Classic Youngtimers Consultancy
The custom-made roof rack holds the spare wheel in place while adding to the Godzilla 2.0’s formidable looks.
Image Credit: Classic Youngtimers Consultancy
The car is equipped with a large LED light bar on the roof and a set of LED offroad lights in the front bumper as well. The only example built has done 46,500kms and is available for €95,000 (Dh395,800).
Image Credit: Classic Youngtimers Consultancy