1 of 7
Lamborghini has previewed an extreme limited edition, open-top version of its hybrid super sports car Sián. The Sián is the most powerful car the Italian marque has ever produced. While the coupe is limited to 63 units, the roadster is going to be even rare, with only 19 of these set to be built, all of which are already sold!
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 7
The Sián roadster’s front fascia is very low, with integrated carbon fibre splitter and features the brand’s signature Y-shaped headlights.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 7
Lamborghini says when viewed from the top, the Sián Roadster evokes the iconic periscopio line inspired by the first Countach, running diagonally from the cockpit to the rear where it meets the aerodynamic airstreamers behind driver and passenger.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 7
Its long sculptured contours and characteristic aero wings give the Sián Roadster a distinct, characteristically chiseled, and muscular profile.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 7
The exterior colour, Blu Uranus, has been specially selected by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile, which together with the Ad Personam department works with every Sián client to entirely personalise the colour and finish of their Roadster. Lamborghini says the Oro Electrum wheels signify electrification.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 7
The interior combines white with Blu Glauco detailing and aluminum elements finished in Oro Electrum, while the air vents are produced via 3D printing allowing for customisation with a client’s initials.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 7
The Sián’s hybrid system built around a 785 horsepower V12 engine boasts a total system output of 819 horsepower and reaches a top speed of over 350kph. Acceleration to 100 kph in less than 2.9 seconds is nothing short of scary in a roadster.
Image Credit: Supplied