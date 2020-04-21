Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the futuristic Cybertruck can "float for a while." Image Credit: Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for his obscure quips about his product features and his latest comment on the Cybertruck is extraordinary to say the least – he says it can float!

The incredible claim came following a question from a Twitter user asking Musk about the water-fording capabilities of the electric vehicle.

Musk had recently said that the exterior size of the EV has been reduced by 3 per cent since it was first unveiled (which would also mean a 1.5 per cent reduction in cabin size) but his latest update is pretty strange.

We already know the Cybertruck will offer an air suspension and up to 16in of ground clearance and have an 805km maximum range, but now Musk says “it will even float for a while” too.

This echoes a claim he made about the Model S but this was never proven by the carmaker - and Musk has not offered any detail about how this might work either.

The truck is still in development and the plan is for it to use a unibody chassis made from stainless steel. Now as you may be aware, stainless steel is problematic to paint but Musk has a solution – different colour vinyl wraps!