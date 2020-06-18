1 of 6
It has been 25 years since team McLaren claimed victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans on their first appearance as a constructor. To commemorate this achievement, McLaren Automotive has announced a special edition 720S coupé. A total of 50 examples will be available worldwide, out of which 16 will be reserved for Europe.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 6
Each of the 50 Le Mans edition cars carries a dedication plate featuring a ‘McLaren 25 Anniversary Le Mans’ logo. The VIN of each car will begin with 298, a nod to the number of laps completed by the race-winning F1 GTR – one more than its closest rival.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 6
A choice of two exterior exterior paint themes – McLaren Orange or Sarthe Grey – is offered, with all cars featuring ‘Ueno Grey’-painted body side lower, rear bumper and lower front bumper, ‘McLaren 25 anniversary Le Mans’ logo on lower body side panel, gloss black roof scoop with polycarbonate rear glazing and carbon fibre louvred front fenders.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 6
The cabin gets a choice of two bespoke black Alcantara themes with accents in McLaren Orange or Dove Grey, with carbon fibre racing seats, embroidered headrests with ‘McLaren 25 anniversary Le Mans’ logo, 12 o'clock steering wheel marker, dedication plate and floor mats with the special celebratory logo.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 6
McLaren F1 GTR #59 won the Le Mans 25 years ago driven by JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas and Masanori Sekiya, taking the chequered flag on June 18, 1995. Three other McLaren F1 GTRs finished in the top five, with victory at Le Mans also ensuring McLaren a place in motorsport history as winners of the French 24-hour classic, the Formula 1 World Championship and the Indianapolis 500.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 6
The McLaren 720S Le Mans is available to purchase now, from £254,500 (Dh1.17 million), with first deliveries expected to start in September. Prospective owners are requested to contact their nearest McLaren retailer for more information, or to place an order.
Image Credit: Supplied