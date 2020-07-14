1 of 13
After months of teasing and working up a frenzy among the brand’s off-roader fan base, Ford has finally relaunched its historic Bronco nameplate. The new Bronco returns as the flagship of a new family of rugged Ford SUVs, with a classic two-door and a four-door version for the first time. The design is heritage inspired and fits the all-terrain profile of the new model.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 13
Aimed squarely at FCA’s iconic Jeep brand of 4x4s, the Bronco range undergone extreme durability testing, and has been engineered under Ford’s new ‘Built Wild’ programme. Ford is claiming segment-leading 4x4 capability, long-term off-road performance and dependability for its latest model.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 13
The Bronco comes with many powertrain options; a 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6 engine, which is projected to produce 310 horsepower and 542Nm of torque, and a 2.3-litre EcoBoost delivering 270 horsepower and 420Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a seven-speed manual transmission. The Badlands and First Edition series are powered by a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine that produces a targeted 245 horsepower and 373Nm of torque for high-speed off-road performance. Base, Big Bend and Outer Banks series feature the proven 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine with a targeted 181 horsepower and 258Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 13
Fitted with available 35-inch tires, the Bronco boasts a 94.75:1 crawl ratio, 11.6-inch ground clearance, maximum 29-degree breakover angle and 37.2-degree departure angle, and water fording capability of up to 33.5 inches.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 13
“We created the Bronco family to elevate every aspect of off-road adventure and equipped them with class-leading chassis hardware and exclusive technologies to raise the bar in the rugged 4x4 segment and take people further into the wild,” said Jim Farley, Ford chief operating officer. “They’re built with the toughness of an F-Series truck and performance spirit of Mustang – and come wrapped in one of the most stunning and functional off-road designs that’s true to the original Bronco design DNA.”
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 13
Promising to live up to the first-generation Bronco’s nickname G.O.A.T. (goes over any type of terrain), the new Bronco incorporates off-road mapping and drive technologies to give novice adventurers as much fun as hard-core off-road experts. Bronco’s advanced topographic trail maps and more than 1,000 curated trail maps are powered by trail content from NeoTreks’ AccuTerra Maps, Trails Offroad trail guides and FunTreks trail guides. “The trail mapping system available on Bronco is truly a game-changer in the off-road community,” said Grueber. “It works online or off on either of the navigation-capable 8- or 12-inch SYNC systems, allowing users to select one of hundreds of available curated trail maps to map out and then track, capture and share their adventures with others.”
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 13
Up to seven driver-selectable modes are offered including Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand, with Baja, Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl for off-road driving. The Trail Toolbox suite of exclusive technologies includes Trail Control – cruise control for low-speed trail driving, while Trail Turn Assist tightens off-road turning radiuses through torque vectoring, and the innovative Trail One-Pedal Drive acceleration/braking control makes for more precise and confident slow-mode rock crawling.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 13
The architecture for two- and four-door models is based on a fully boxed, high-strength steel chassis that delivers 17 percent more suspension travel both front and rear over the closest competitor to take on rugged terrain.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 13
Every Bronco comes with an independent front suspension, a rugged solid axle design at the rear featuring coil springs with five locating links for both strength and off-road control. Long-travel position-sensitive Bilstein dampers with end-stop control valves at every corner which Ford claims will provide added off-road durability and reduced harshness.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 13
Inside, the instrument panel is inspired by the first-generation model, with gauges and controls clearly visible and colours and materials apparently inspired by natural palettes and outdoor gear. Materials used in the cabin are tough and rugged keeping the model’s mandate in mind.
Image Credit: Supplied
11 of 13
A multifunction color LCD instrument panel is front and centre with the transmission shifter/selector and G.O.A.T. Modes controller in the center console.
Image Credit: Supplied
12 of 13
Attachment points are built into the instrument panel to mount a bring-your-own-device rack, with 12-volt power connections to easily mount cameras, navigation units, phones or other devices.
Image Credit: Supplied
13 of 13
Bronco launches with more than 200 factory-backed aftermarket accessories for added capability, personalisation and style, and with a base retail price of $29,995 (Dh110,177). The 2021 Bronco two- and four-door SUVs can be reserved at ford.com starting today for $100.
Image Credit: Supplied