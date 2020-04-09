The main focus is on the new products of 2020, including the electric vehicle ID.31, the new R2 with plug-in hybrid technology and the latest generation of sports versions of the compact Golf, the GTI3, GTD4 and GTE5. Image Credit: Supplied

This year’s Geneva International Motor Show was one of the casualties of the coronavirus pandemic, along with several high profile events across the globe. Following the cancellation of the show, supposed to happen early March, Volkswagen has recreated the brand’s show stand as a digital motor show experience. Starting today, visitors can experience all the new models of the brand for two weeks from their own homes at https://www.volkswagen.de/de/specials/geneva- 2020.html.

The 360° tour offers an interactive experience allowing visitors to “stroll” across the booth, view vehicles from all sides and also change colours and wheel rim configurations using easy-to-use functions, the latter being something you cannot do at a physical motor show.

“I am pleased that our marketing team has succeeded in making our booth available to all visitors despite the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show. Virtually, they can experience our team’s attention to detail in the presentation of this show and our product highlights. Once again, this demonstrates that special situations call for special solutions,” says Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Volkswagen brand Board of Management responsible for Sales, Marketing and After-Sales . “We are convinced that we will be able to reach even more people in future through virtual show visits in addition to the real presentation of vehicles.”

All the vehicles and the booth planned for Geneva have been digitally processed for the 360° experience and give visitors a three-dimensional experience of being at the show. The main focus is on the new products of 2020, including the electric vehicle ID.31, the new R2 with plug-in hybrid technology and the latest generation of sports versions of the compact Golf, the GTI3, GTD4 and GTE5.

“Our first digital booth is only the opening chapter in our new sustainable concept for future innovative online experiences,” says Jochen Sengpiehl, Chief Marketing Officer of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand. “Exploiting the opportunities offered by virtual reality is part of our digitalization strategy. It will become an integral component of our experience marketing, the entire external presentation of the brand and interaction with customers and fans.”