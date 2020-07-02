The service will allow members to change their vehicle choice every six months adapting to their changing lifestyle, whether it is a new job, growing a family or the need for greater flexibility. Image Credit: Supplied

Emerging studies show that 18 per cent of drivers prefer no-commitment subscriptions to paid-up ownership. These are predicted to account for nearly 10 per cent of all new sales in the USA and Europe by 2025 – equivalent to around 16 million vehicles. In a bid to tap into this increasing demand for flexible payment options with no commitment across businesses, Jaguar Land Rover has announced a premium car subscription service. The British carmaker’s new service, called Pivotal, lets customers experience the models of their choice from across the Jaguar and Land Rover range, swapping between models at will.

The service will allow members to change their vehicle choice every six months adapting to their changing lifestyle, whether it is a new job, growing a family or the need for greater flexibility. Pivotal service will initially integrate with approved Jaguar and Land Rover retailers to supply the vehicles to the subscribers.

Offering an alternative to the traditional vehicle ownership and leasing plans, the service lets subsribers make a single monthly payment covering the rental cost, insurance, tax, servicing and repairs – leaving just fuel to pay for. Multiple membership tiers are available and members have the flexibility to put their subscription on hold from month to month.

“The world is changing, and Jaguar Land Rover is changing with it, adapting to the needs of our customers as well as supplying those who would not normally consider our cars and SUVs,” says Isobel Dando, Managing Director of Pivotal. “Traditional car ownership may not provide the flexibility required by some in the modern world, and with Pivotal we are able to offer an alternative, premium option. Our customers love driving and a subscription gives members chance to experience living with different vehicles – whether their priority is lower-emissions, advanced safety technologies, versatility or design, Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles have plenty to offer.” Dando adds.

Rawdon Glover, Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover UK said: “Through Pivotal and our network of retail partners, even more drivers can get behind the wheel of a Jaguar or Land Rover and we’re excited to see how this new initiative fits in a post-pandemic world where personal transport will undoubtedly be in more demand.”

Pivotal is backed by InMotion, Jaguar Land Rover’s venture capital and mobility services arm. It aims to provide a flexible all-inclusive premium car subscription service, and to rope in the 20 per cent of young professionals who wouldn’t normally own a car.