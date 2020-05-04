1 of 7
The all-new 2020 Nissan Sunny is now available in showrooms across the region with a starting price of Dh57,900, (including VAT) for the 1.6 S CVT. The fully upgraded model comes with an expressive exterior featuring Nissan’s V-motion grille and combines a spacious interior design with harmonious materials and colours to give a fresh and renewed feel to the car.
It is the latest addition to the growing line-up of Nissan’s renewed saloon models - and features a bold new look, advanced powertrains and technology features. The new generation car builds on this solid foundation and reinforces Nissan’s presence in the increasingly popular B-Saloon segment that is loaded with technology and safety features not usually found in the segment.
Nissan has reimagined the entry-level saloon and the new design features lower, wider and longer exterior dimensions while retaining the Sunny's roomy interior. It is the latest in the makeover of Nissan's complete saloon lineup following the flagship Maxima and new Altima.
Thierry Sabbagh, Managing Director of Nissan Middle East, says: “The Nissan Sunny continues to be a favourite for the region – selling over 474,500 units in the GCC alone since its introduction to the region in 1994. The all-new Sunny 2020 retains the essence of this sedan, while adding a sleek design lift and tech upgrades to provide an enhanced driving experience. The new look is striking and refined in equal measure, and we can’t wait for customers in the region to try out the all-new Sunny experience.”
The 2020 Sunny uses key styling elements of Nissan's distinctive “Emotional Geometry” design language which include the new Sunny’s V-motion grille, boomerang-shaped headlamps and tail lamps, kick-up C-pillars and floating roof.
“Safety and technology remain a top priority at Nissan, and the all-new Sunny features Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology that helps provide front, side and rear safety monitoring and intervention technologies to enhance awareness on the road. This model also makes for an easier and more confident driving experience with seamless smartphone sync options and driver assist technology. This is bolstered by mechanical innovations including an advanced engine design, upgraded Xtronic transmission and an electric power steering system – all of which comes at a highly affordable price, making it ideal for entry-level buyers,” adds Sabbagh.
The all-new model comes in three trim-levels, models - S (MT or Xtronic), SV (Xtronic) and the sporty SL (Xtronic).
