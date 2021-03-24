1 of 8
Winners of the sixth local edition of the Al-Futtaim Toyota Dream Car Art Contest have been announced. The contest was held as part of the International Dream Car Art Contest organised every year by Toyota, which sees children from around the world shape the future of mobility through their creativity. Children competed for three categories, Gold, Silver and Bronze from three age groups: 7 years old and under; 8 to 11 years old and 12 to 15 years old. In the 7 years and younger category, Yukta Suresh won with the Magnetic Toyota Car that helps children enjoy nature instead of spending time in front of screens.
Oscar Pacheco won Silver in the category with the Covid Bus-Ter – The COVID Bus-Ter uses solar panels to purify the air infected by the COVID-19 virus and replace it with oxygen.
Bronze in the category was won by Muhammad Mughal with Toyota 3 in 1 that takes CO2 from the air and changes it into O2, collects rubbish to use as fuel and shines lights on dark places.
In the 8-11 years old category, Zara Mehdi won Gold with the Hospital on Wheels that can reach to remote places where either hospitals are not available or are far away.
Silver in the category was won by Razia Rafique with the Underwater Car, a hydro-powered car that can travel under water and clean junk in corals.
Adhikshita Mahesh won Bronze with the Toyota Organo, a car that runs with dead leaves and produces no smoke therefore allows the planet to live in peace with no pollution.
In the 12-15 years old category, Gold went to Pratheeksha Sathyanarayanan with the Toyofauna Guardian that manoeuvres through the forest scanning for animals to rescue from forest fires and transport them to fertile habitats.
Bronze in the category went to Tazmeen Siddiqu with the Wings of Happiness designed to spread happiness dudring the COVID-19 pandemic.
