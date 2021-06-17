1 of 7
It was two summers ago in 2019 that entrepreneur Matthew Pearson stated his ambition to create the world’s first racing series for electric flying cars. Today, Pearson and his team have announced the first flights of a full-scale electric flying racing car, the remotely-piloted Alauda Mk3.
Image Credit: Supplied
These historic first flights have taken place at undisclosed test locations in the deserts of South Australia under the observation of Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).
The successful execution of these flights means that uncrewed electric flying car Grand Prixs will take place in 2021 at three soon-to-be-revealed international locations.
The company says these races will see elite pilots drawn from aviation, motorsport and eSports backgrounds to remotely pilot the world’s only racing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) craft.
These pilots will remotely control their Speeders in races across electronically governed , Augmented Reality enabled sky-tracks. Audiences will watch via digital streams that show the full dynamic potential of vehicles that have greater thrust-to-weight ratio than a F15 fighter jet.
Alauda Aeronautics believes these races will hasten the arrival of eVTOL advanced air mobility craft. This technology, predicted by Morgan Stanley to be worth $1.5 trillion by 2040 is already finding applications in air logistics and remote medical care and has the potential to liberate cities from congestion though clean-air passenger applications like air taxis.
“EXA delivers on the promise of a future first shown in science fiction. We are proud to introduce a sport that redefines what humans and machines can achieve together. These historic first flights are just the start and we are all excited to begin a momentous new chapter in motorpsort’s rich legacy,” says Matthew Pearson, Founder, Airspeeder and Alauda Aeronautics.
