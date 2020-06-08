1 of 7
Following the Fiat 500 ‘la Prima’ electric convertible, launched early this year, FCA has taken the wraps off the new 500 ‘la Prima’ hatchback.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 7
Blending an electric powertrain with the iconic design, the New 500 has softer and more rounded lines than the previous generation. Fiat says the new hatch aims to infuse personality and fun to sustainable urban mobility.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 7
The exterior is accentuated by touches such as the characteristic chrome slat above the licence plate, the new FIAT insignia and the symbols and horizontal lines in the tailgate and headlights, highlighting the car’s width.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 7
The electric motor has an output of 87kW, providing a maximum speed of 150kph (self-limited) and acceleration from zero to 100kph in 9 seconds. The lithium-ion batteries, with a capacity of 42kWh, give the New 500 a range of up to 199 miles (320 kilometres) in the WLTP cycle. To optimise charging time, the New 500 is equipped with an 85kW fast charge system.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 7
It takes only five minutes for the Fiat 500’s charging system to build up a sufficient energy reserve to travel 30 miles (48 kilometres), enough for the average daily commute. Using a fast charger can also power the battery to 80 per cent in just 35 minutes.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 7
The New 500 is the first FCA car to be equipped with the brand’s updated UConnect 5 infotainment system. It is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto operating systems and can be used in wireless mode. The UConnect 5 system works both inside and outside the car, allowing the driver to set the navigation route in advance, and to pre-condition the climate control.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 7
Three driving modes; Normal, Range and Sherpa, can be selected to suit driving styles or road conditions. Sherpa mode optimises the available resources to reduce fuel consumption to a minimum, ‘Normal’ mode is as close as possible to driving a vehicle with a normal combustion engine, while ‘Range’ mode activates the ‘one-pedal-drive’ function.
Image Credit: Supplied