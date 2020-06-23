1 of 7
Lamborghini has released the first images and details of their upcoming track-only hypercar. Dubbed SCV12, the extreme Lambo has been developed by the Italian brand’s Squadra Corse motorsport division. Scheduled for a world premiere in summer 2020, the SCV12 houses the most powerful naturally aspirated V12 engine from Lamborghini to date, churning out a claimed 830 horsepower.
Revealed now in prototype livery, the SCV12 has a double air intake and a central rib on its bonnet channelling airflow to the ram-air intake scoop fixed on the roof.
Pointing further to the car’s track-only status are the prominent splitter at the front, lateral flicks and vertical fins on the side sills, as well as a custom-built carbon fibre rear wing.
Lamborghini says its engineers at Squadra Corse have developed a new fully carbon fibre chassis that allows for a greater power-to-weight ratio as well as optimum handling on a race track.
The rear-wheel drive hypercar gets a sequential six-speed gearbox as a structural element within the chassis, reducing weight and improving weight distribution. The pushrod rear suspension is system installed directly on the gearbox, while specially developed slick Pirelli tyres are fitted on magnesium rims (19-inch front, 20-inch rear).
Assembled entirely within the Lamborghini Squadra Corse factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese as a limited edition, the SCV12 will give potential owners the chance to participate in advanced driving programmes at some of the world’s most prestigious circuits.
SCV12 owners will also be provided with the technical assistance of Squadra Corse engineers and tutored by Emanuele Pirro, five-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and a Lamborghini Squadra Corse Special Projects Consultant. To watch video of the SCV12 on track, head to www.wheels.ae.
