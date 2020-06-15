1 of 8
Croatian automaker Rimac has been on the radar of performance car enthusiasts ever since the Concept One broke cover back in 2011. Even as the carmaker’s second model C_Two with 1,914 horsepower and 2,300Nm is going limited production of 150 units, Rimac threw a challenge to designers around the world to come up with a vision of how a Rimac product would look like in the year 2080.
Image Credit: Max Schneider
Out of the thousands of submissions received, Rimac’s design team picked the entry from Maximilian Schneider as the overall winner.
Image Credit: Max Schneider
Dubbed Rimac Scalatan Vision 2080, Max Schneider’s design concept is fittingly outlandish for a car 60 years into the future.
Image Credit: Max Schneider
The concept is built around a 3D-‘carboprinted’ titanium-graphite frame, which obviously will be as light as it is tough.
Image Credit: Max Schneider
The Scalatan’s imaginary all-electric powertrain pumps out 3,080 horspeower. That might seem outrageous in a car that weighs just 940 kg, but those could well be pedestrian figures 60 years from now!
Image Credit: Max Schneider
The Scalatan concept uses memory carbon nanotube technology for tyres, which apparently will let the tyres change their tread and surface area depending on terrain and other conditions.
Image Credit: Max Schneider
Advanced autonomous driving systems are understandably standard for this car of 2080. Human override of control is possible though.
Image Credit: Max Schneider
Considering the rate at which technology and design are evolving, a car from 2080 could look nothing like this, but if it actually does, we’d like to drive one!
Image Credit: Max Schneider