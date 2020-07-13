Not paid much attention to the Ford Bronco that’s being officially revealed later tonight? Well then, you probably should. As it appears, even before its launch, the Bronco has managed to get the venerable Jeep a bit nervous! It was just yesterday that FCA’s legendary off-road brand teased a 392 Hemi powered Jeep, via a sketch.
Today, just hours before Ford’s big reveal, Jeep has released images of a Wrangler powered by a 6.4-litre V8 engine with 392 cubic inches of displacement that’s good for 450 horsepower and 600Nm of torque and a 0-100kph time of less than five seconds.
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept features Dana 44 axles, full-time two-speed transfer case, electric front- and rear-axle lockers, 37-inch mud-terrain tyres and a Jeep Performance Parts two-inch factory lift kit. Jeep says the eight-speed transmission, massive low-end torque and 3.73 gear ratio will combine to deliver good on-road performance and even better off-road capability than stock Wranglers.
The Concept is decked out in Granite Crystal paint with Bronze-coloured accents on tow hooks, springs, shocks, wheels and badging. The cabin features Red Rock-coloured leather seats with gold stitching and a performance steering wheel.
“Jeep Wrangler enthusiasts have been asking us for a Wrangler V8 and our new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept proves that we have the ability to make that happen,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. “From the recently introduced 29-mpg Wrangler EcoDiesel to our award-winning Jeep Gladiator, and the upcoming Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, Jeep is clearly listening to its customers. We are anxious to gauge their reaction to this new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept, a vehicle that delivers an incredible and unmatched level of fun-to-drive performance and capability, on- and off-road.”
So as of now, this Concept remains an exercise to gauge interest, and to a greater extent an attempt to steal the Bronco’s thunder!