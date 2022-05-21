1 of 8
In what is termed as the most remarkable car auction ever held, RM Sotheby’s in association with Mercedes-Benz has sold one of the two iconic 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupés to a private collector for a record price of €135 million ($143 million).
Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
2 of 8
The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé is one of the most enduring icons of the automotive world, and the car sold at auction is one of just two prototypes built and named after its creator and chief engineer, Rudolf Uhlenhaut.
Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
3 of 8
The car has been owned by Mercedes-Benz since its creation in 1955 and its selling price exceeds the previous record price for a car by more than €90,000,000 and places the car in the top 10 most valuable items ever sold at auction in any collecting category.
Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
4 of 8
In fact, the bidding opened at a price higher than the selling price of the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sold by RM Sotheby’s in 2018, the car which previously ranked as the most valuable ever sold at auction.
Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
5 of 8
The remarkable 300 SLR was based on the hugely successful W 196 R Grand Prix car which won two World Championships in the hands of Juan Manuel Fangio, but with its engine enlarged to 3.0 litres for sports car racing. The car was capable of 180 mph, making it one of the fastest road legal cars to have ever been created at the time.
Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
6 of 8
The 300 SLR now sits in the top ten most valuable items ever sold at auction. The proceeds will be used to establish a worldwide “Mercedes-Benz Fund” that will provide educational and research scholarships in the areas of environmental science and decarbonisation for young people.
Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
7 of 8
“We are proud that we can contribute with our historical collection to this initiative connecting the past with the future of engineering and decarbonisation technology”, says Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Heritage. “The private buyer has agreed that the 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé will remain accessible for public display on special occasions, while the second original 300 SLR Coupé remains in company ownership and will continue to be displayed at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart.”
Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
8 of 8
Oliver Barker, Chairman of Sotheby’s Europe, said “What an absolute thrill to bring the hammer down on this masterpiece of design and engineering, which now stands shoulder to shoulder with the greatest works of art ever sold. Few ever dreamt that this great jewel of motoring history would ever come for sale, and how fitting that it should happen now, just as we embark on a new and exciting chapter with our partners at RM Sotheby’s.
Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz