1 of 7
Indian automobile major Tata Motors has unveiled its first sub-compact SUV -- Punch – slated for an official launch later this month. The Punch, which would sit below the Nexon crossover in the company’s product line up, comes with a 1.2 litre petrol engine mated to either a manual or an automatic transmission.
Image Credit: Tata Motors
2 of 7
As an increasing number of Indian motorists are looking to switch from small cars and sedans to SUVs, the segment is now a highly competitive one. The Punch will find stiff competition from the likes of Hyundai’s Venue, Kia’s Sonet, Renault’s Kiger and the home-grown KUV100 from Mahindra.
Image Credit: Tata Motors
3 of 7
Tata says despite its diminutive size, the Punch is a capable utility vehicle with tall seating, a high ground clearance of 190 mm, cladding on doors, wheel arches and door sills, and a water wading capacity of 370mm.
Image Credit: Tata Motors
4 of 7
The Tata Punch comes with a minimalistic interior, which can be customised from a selection of personalization packs to suit the owner’s lifestyle.
Image Credit: Tata Motors
5 of 7
The micro SUV is built on Tata’s ALFA architecture, which also underpins Altroz hatchback. Since the Altroz has scored a 5-Star rating in Global NCAP tests, the Punch is also expected to offer solid safety credentials. Tata already mentions extensive use of high strength steel, dual airbags, ABD, brake sway control, child seat Isofix anchors and rear parking cameras among its safety attributes.
Image Credit: Tata Motors
6 of 7
Tata Motors design studios in India, UK, and Italy collaborated to develop the Punch, which has taken obvious design cues from its popular bigger brothers, the Harrier and the Nexon.
Image Credit: Tata Motors
7 of 7
The new Punch can be booked via Tata Motors’ website and across its showrooms in India for Rs 21,000 (just over Dh1,000). The micro-SUV is expected to have a starting price of Rs 500,000 (Dh 25,000 approx.).
Image Credit: Tata Motors