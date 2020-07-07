Genesis, created as a luxury offshoot of the Hyundai brand, has been one of the biggest success stories of the past decade. In just a matter of a few years, the G90, G80 and the G70 have managed to alter the perception about Korean cars dramatically. Pitted against prestigious marques with over a century’s legacy to boast of, these cars have held their own quite admirably, and the brand has noiw ventured into the premium SUV segment too.
However, in the rarefied echelons of luxury motoring, crafting a refined, well-appointed barge isn’t enough to retain interest from the discerning clientele. Personalisation, individualisation and a host of special and limited editions to choose from is equally important. Realising this, Genesis has now announced the launch of a special-edition “Stardust” version of its flagship G90 saloon.
As the name suggests, the G90 “Stardust” takes inspiration from the night sky full of stars. The special variant’s carbon metal paintwork features a sparkling pearl effect that contrasts with the lower half of the exterior featuring black paintwork. The interior receives “Stardust” specific bespoke seats featuring two-tone leather and metallic pore Ash wood carrying over the starry night theme from the exterior.
“The G90 Stardust represents the ultimate form of elegance,” said SangYup Lee, the head of Genesis Global Design. “In that moment when you arrive at a red-carpet event, nothing less is expected.” The special variant is limited to just 50 examples, with most of those sold primarily in its home market of South Korea.