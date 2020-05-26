This is the first official image from Mercedes-Benz which reveals the new face of its next-generation S-class flagship saloon. Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz

Many consider the Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be the ultimate luxury saloon because not only does it offer bags of effortless power, it also boasts the most advanced technology that the German brand has to offer. It’s natural then to get excited when a new generation of the flagship is in the works - and we can barely contain ourselves because an official image of the all-new 2021 model has been revealed.

We only have one image to go by - and it is shrouded in darkness as Mercedes is saving the details for the final reveal during the second half of this year - but we’ll take it!

However, we can deduce by the blue highlights in the headlight units that the all-new W223 model will feature advanced LED-laser lighting technology and it will also get a new, larger grille. The front end design won't stray too far away from the outgoing model, but it will adopt a more modern appearance.

The teaser image was revealed during the new “Meet Mercedes Digital” online communications platform which the company will use more often to share details about future products.