Dubai: Leading Chinese auto brands are gunning for market share the UAE – and they are starting to do so pushing the claims of their EVs. It would make sense because electric vehicles represent the next big battleground in the car market as the number of models available increases and, potentially, at lower price points.
Or they can bring in the hybrids. China’s brand Chery has that strategy in mind using the Tiggo 8 Pro e+ to make its entry into the UAE. The Tiggo Kungpeng e+ is a 7-seater hybrid version of the Tiggo 8 Pro. The SUV is powered by the Kunpeng DHT hybrid system consisting of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and two electric motors. The Kunpeng DHT hybrid system comes in 3 gears, 9 modes, and 11 speeds.
The model carries a price tag of $23,000 plus, with more expensive options at $26,000 plus.
“Chery's very particular about the after-sales and spare parts requirements,” said Peng Chen, Country Director, Chery Middle East. “We will be equipped with the perfect after-sales service in the UAE market.”
The fuel consumption of the launch model is 1 litre per 100 kilometres, with a range of 100 kilometres running on the electric battery with a 19.27kWh battery pack.
In 2022, Chery sold 1.23 million units worldwide, up 28.2 per cent year-on-year. It is the first time the carmaker’s annual sales breached the one-million-unit mark. This total includes 451,337 units sold outside of China, which is a 67.7 per cent increase - and a record for exports.
The demand is driven mainly by the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 SUVs.
The interior of Kungpeng e+ adopts a 24.6-inch dual-screen layout. It comes with Sony’s 10-speaker surround sound system and Chery’s W-HUD head-up display functions that tracks vehicle speed, a dynamic Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), navigation, and telephone information.
Engine power
Tiggo Kungpeng e+ has three power sources, which can be combined to respond flexibly to multiple scenarios. The four-wheel drive version can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometres an hour in 4.9 seconds.