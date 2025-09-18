Bugatti Brouillard 'hypercar' makes European debut in a showcase of speed, elegance, and beauty

Brouillard makes debut as a tribute to glorious past and a bold expression of its future
The Bugatti Brouillard — a one-of-one hypercar masterpiece that first stunned the automotive world at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering — has now made its highly anticipated European debut at the prestigious Wheels Mariënwaerdt in the Netherlands.
As the inaugural creation of Bugatti’s new fully bespoke offering, Programme Solitaire, the Brouillard represents a modern-day homage to the golden age of coachbuilding.
It is an extraordinary fusion of Bugatti’s storied heritage, engineering brilliance, and artistic expression, distilling the marque’s unrivalled performance and craftsmanship into a singular automotive vision.
Channeling the aura of its Californian premiere, the Brouillard captivated guests at the country’s foremost Concours d’Elegance, staged within the elegant grounds of the Mariënwaerdt Estate.
Taking pride of place among more than 30 immaculately preserved Bugattis from the famed Perridon Collection, the gleaming green hypercar stood out even in such exalted company.
Its sleek, aerodynamic silhouette was both a striking visual statement and a clear showcase of Bugatti’s mastery of form and function.
The Brouillard embodies Bugatti’s timeless design philosophy while paying tribute to its equine namesake — a thoroughbred renowned for beauty, elegance, and speed.
Every detail has been meticulously crafted to reflect both heritage and artistry.
At the heart of the Brouillard lies Bugatti’s new Programme Solitaire, a vision that extends the boundaries of customisation beyond the marque’s already acclaimed Sur Mesure programme.
Drawing inspiration from the master coachbuilders of the early 20th century — creators of icons such as the Type 57 Galibier, Stelvio, Ventoux, and Atalante— Programme Solitaire reimagines the spirit of artisanal craftsmanship for the modern era.
While steeped in history, the Brouillard is equally a showcase of Bugatti’s modern engineering innovation.
At its core lies the 8.0-litre W16 quad-turbocharged engine, producing 1,600 PS of breathtaking power.
Complementing this formidable drivetrain is a bespoke Coupé silhouette, sculpted with aerodynamic precision to deliver an unprecedented union of elegance, speed, and performance.
“From the designers who created it, to its immensely proud owner, everyone who has encountered the Brouillard has been spellbound,” said Hendrik Malinowski, Managing Director of Bugatti Automobiles.
“Its perfect balance of beauty and speed, heritage and innovation, makes it not only an outstanding showcase of Bugatti’s design capabilities but also a reflection of the vision and passion of our customers. To share this masterpiece at Wheels Mariënwaerdt, and to see how it inspires even greater enthusiasm for Bugatti, has been truly rewarding.”
The Brouillard takes its rightful place as one of the most remarkable creations in modern automotive history.
