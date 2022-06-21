Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti Veyron has been involved in a crash in Majorca. The $1.7million supercar had to be collected on a tow-truck with the damage covered by blue tarpaulin after his bodyguard smashed the car into a wall.
The Manchester United superstar - currently on a family holiday on the Spanish island - was not involved in the accident which is believed to have written-off the Veyron of which just 450 were made.
With the new season set to start in August and new coach Erik ten Hag in charge at Old Trafford, the crash is the last thing Ronaldo - who amassed 39 appearances for the Premier League club scoring 21 goals - would have wanted.
Crash site
The expensive smash occurred in the residential estate of Sa Coma, Bunyola, Palma de Majorca. Local police employed by Bunyola Town Hall and Civil Guard officers attended the scene of the incident.
The Veyron is powered by a 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine and produces just under 1,000 horsepower. It is one of a number of supercars the 37-year-old superstar owns. He has two other Bugattis - a Centodieci and a Chiron - and has also been spotted driving a Lamborghini Aventador, McLaren Senna and a Rolls-Royce Phantom.