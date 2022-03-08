1 of 6
Over the decades, the Nissan Pathfinder has established itself as one of the most popular mid-size SUVs on the regional market, thanks initially to its reputation for being a sturdy all-terrain vehicle. After experimenting continuously with the Pathfinder’s construction — it was launched in 1986 as a body-on-frame SUV, but moved to a unibody construction for the second generation, only to return to a ladder frame in the third generation — Nissan settled on a monocoque chassis for the fourth generation model, launched back in 2013. This week, Nissan has launched the all-new fifth-generation Pathfinder in the Middle East.
While the underpinnings have been left alone this time, the fifth-generation Pathfinder’s styling has gone back to the pre-2013 ethos of boxy, angular lines and proportions as opposed to the smooth, flowing lines of the outgoing model. The front end is upright dominated by the three-slot V-motion grille flanked by C-shaped LED headlights.
The blacked-out roof pillars create the impression of a floating roofline and add to the Pathfinder’s muscular looks in profile. The rear end continues with the angular design, with slim-line LED taillights extending towards the oversized badge on the tailgate.
The cabin has also been suitably updated with heated and ventilated front seats, available 8-way power driver’s seat including 4-way power lumbar support and available 2-way power front passenger seat. Seating flexibility has also been enhanced with standard 8-person capacity or, for the first time on the Pathfinder, second-row captain’s chairs for a 7-person capacity (available in the SL grade).
Powering the Pathfinder is a 3.5-litre V6 engine that’s good for 271hp and 340Nm of torque mated to an all-new 9-speed automatic transmission. The new SUV also features an all-new ‘intelligent’ 4WD system with seven drive and terrain modes.
“Thirty-five years after the global launch of the original model, the arrival of the fifth-generation Pathfinder to this region is a strong testament to our dedication to serve customers by offering products that cater to their unique and adventurous lifestyles. Today’s large SUV owners want a vehicle that conveys strength and capability, without compromising on comfort, convenience, or safety and we are proud to deliver that with the all-new Pathfinder. Catering to a larger and more connected audience, the Pathfinder is set to build on our sales success and strengthen our SUV leadership across the region, says Thierry Sabbagh, Managing Director, Nissan Middle East, seen here with Abdulilah Wazni, Director of Marketing.
