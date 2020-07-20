Al Nabooda Automobiles, distributor of Audi vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has announced the local launch of the Audi RS Q8 and the latest edition of the Audi R8. The RS Q8 is the latest addition to the Inglostadt brand’s high performance RS range, and also the performance flagship of the Q product line.
In keeping with its RS credentials, the RS Q8 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine that’s good for 600 horsepower and 800Nm of torque. Despite being a large SUV, the RS Q8 manages a 0-100kph sprint in just 3.8 seconds. Complementing powertrain’s performance is an adaptive air suspension with controlled damping, variable ground clearance, short overhangs, quattro permanent all-wheel drive and hill descent control all of which helps the SUV tackle the city, mountain roads or off-road terrain with equal ease.
The R8 meanwhile comes with a 540 horsepower, 5.2-litre V10 engine that propels the coupe from 0 to 100kph in a mere 3.5 seconds. Two new colours, Kemora Gray and Ascari Blue, have been added to the paint option for the R8, while Al Nabooda Automobiles has equipped the new model with lightweight 20-inch milled wheels in five-V dynamic design.
The RS Q8 luxury edition costs Dh735,000 and the Audi R8 RWD is priced at Dh567,000.