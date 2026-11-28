Under the body, Huawei's vehicle control technology links steering, suspension, motors and batteries, helping coordinate key vehicle systems to enhance responsiveness and driving performance. On the optics side, the company supplies heads-up displays and headlights that can double as a projector. "With our car, you can actually use the car light as a projector, so you can watch a movie at night," he said. Inside, a paper-matte screen borrowed from Huawei's tablets "will reduce the glare and reflection by 97 per cent", Marty said.