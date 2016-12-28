Mobile
XPRESS readers help bring about ‘see’ change

1,040 pairs of used eyeglasses collected for Abu Dhabi resident’s initiative targeting needy children

Image Credit: Supplied
New focus. Eye glasses collected by Rubina Umer are sent to two Pakistan hospitals which distribute them among needy children
XPRESS
 

Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi resident who launched a sight-saving initiative four years ago has thanked XPRESS readers for enabling her to cross a milestone. Rubina Umer, who first spoke to XPRESS about her initiative to collect used and outdated glasses from residents to pass them on to needy patients in Pakistan, said she had managed to send over 1,000 pairs so far.

“Since you published the article in June 2012 we have been able to send 1,040 pairs of eyeglasses with the help of readers, friends and family,” she told XPRESS as the year draws to a close. A mother of two, Umer said the glasses have been sent to two hospitals in Pakistan – Al Shifa Eye Hospital in Islamabad and Layton Rahmatullah Benevolent Trust (LRBT) in Karachi.

“These hospitals run mobile eye clinics in remote areas of Pakistan and distribute the eyeglasses to the needy. They even set up camps for schoolchildren and the donated eyeglasses find their way to poor students whose families may not be able to afford them,” she said.

Umer said, “Many UAE readers find the XPRESS article online and send us two to five pairs of glasses. Several teachers and students from various schools have also volunteered to contribute to the cause.” Umer, who earlier wore spectacles, recalled how the idea of collecting used glasses dawned on her after a lasik eye surgery six years ago.

“I no longer needed the glasses I had worn all my life and was left with four-five pairs gathering dust. I realised this would be the case with others who used glasses too as one tends to change the frame every time the power changes or when it goes out of fashion.”

The new focus on used glasses had Umer looking for people who could benefit from them. Her search led her to the two Pakistani hospitals which could put them to good use. She said the glasses are sorted and labelled according to their number – -1, 0.5, 3 etc – before being distributed to the poor.

Although Umer is based in Abu Dhabi, she said people could drop off their glasses with a volunteer in Dubai who couriers them to her.

To know more about the initiative, write to rubina.umer99@gmail.com

