Would you let a robot conduct your surgery by itself?

Get used to the idea as first-of-its kind concept comes to the region

Image Credit: Supplied
Making the cut. The new Robotic System being demonstrated at Arab Health
XPRESS
 

Dubai: Imagine a surgeon sitting in front of a screen with controls while a robot with four-five arms conducts an operation by itself on you?

Far-fetched as that may seem, it will soon be a reality as the region’s first-of-its-kind surgical robotic system comes to the UAE. Launched by Arabian Millennium Medical Trading (AMMT) at the ongoing Arab Health Exhibition and Congress in Dubai, the Senhance Surgical Robotic System offers the precision of a robot while sensing a surgeon’s vision to control the camera.

Range of surgeries

Muwafaq Matari, CEO, AMMT, told XPRESS, “This is the first-of-its-kind system in the entire Middle East. The robot can perform a wide range of surgeries, including general, gynaecological, thorasic and bariatric surgeries with simple interventions from the surgeon.”

He said the surgeries thus performed have a high degree of accuracy with success rates going up to 99 per cent.

The multi-port system brings all the advantages of robotic surgery to patients while surgeons are enabled with innovative technology, he added.

