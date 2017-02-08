Mobile
Wingeers plan Ramp Day on February 11

Event to raise awareness about need for greater wheelchair accessibility in UAE

Image Credit:
Smooth sail. Shobhika Kalra of Wings of Angelz, seen here at Yogurtland in BoxPark, has so far helped in the construction of more than 600 ramps across offices, restaurants and other public places in the UAE
XPRESS
 

Dubai: A clutch of UAE-based residents who call themselves ‘Wingeers’ are marking February 11 as the Ramp Day to raise awareness about the need to make the city more wheelchair-friendly.

Dubai-based Shobhika Kalra, who is spearheading the campaign under the initiative Wings of Angelz, told XPRESS that the event will be held at the Jumeirah Lake Towers Metro Station from 5pm.

Idea behind drive

“The idea is to make people understand the importance of building ramps for the benefit of those who are mobility-challenged,” said the 26-year-old who suffers from a degenerative disorder called Friedreich’s Ataxia (FA) which damages the nerves, muscles and heart.

“We will start off with a briefing of what the Ramp Day is about, following which volunteers will break out in groups of three to identify public places and buildings without ramps in the neighbourhood to begin with. We will then be talking to concerned officials at these places to impress upon them the need for wheelchair accessibility,” said Shobhika. Wings of Angelz has so far helped in the construction of over 600 ramps across the UAE and Shobhika hopes to double the number this year.

She said, “Our target is to see over 1,200 ramps constructed. We would like to see them wherever they are not there – in offices, restaurants and other public places.” She said the Ramp Day is open to anyone who supports the idea of wheelchair accessibility.

“The more people that are involved, the faster we can turn things around. But you might ask what’s in it for you? Well, by spreading awareness, you will help enhance the lives of wheelchair-bound people, so lots of good wishes will come your way,” Shobhika added.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
