Where to watch 2017 NYE fireworks in the UAE
1. Burj Khalifa, Dubai
The ultimate spot to watch the biggest fireworks in Dubai, Burj Khalifa’s show this year will be themed around national pride. Arrive before 6pm to make sure you are at a vantage point.
2. Burj Al Arab, Dubai
The Kite beach is the best place to enjoy the fireworks at the uber luxury hotel. There are plenty of eateries by the beach, so book a table in one of them to avoid disappointment.
3. Global Village, Dubai
Shop to your heart’s content and enjoy the musical fireworks at Global Village. The display this year is expected to be the biggest in its history.
4. Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi
The capital’s skies will be lit with a breathtaking display of fireworks by the beach of the Emirates Palace Hotel. Get there in advance to grab a place on the beach.
5. Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah
If you are in Sharjah and want to avoid Dubai traffic, head to Al Majaz Waterfront for a mega fireworks show. Book a table in one of the eateries to watch the show comfortably.
