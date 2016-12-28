Where to watch 2017 NYE fireworks in the UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Where to watch 2017 NYE fireworks in the UAE

Here is a list of venues where you can catch the great spectacle in the the sky

Image Credit: GN Archives
Ultimate. Bur Khalifa fireworks
XPRESS
 

1. Burj Khalifa, Dubai

The ultimate spot to watch the biggest fireworks in Dubai, Burj Khalifa’s show this year will be themed around national pride. Arrive before 6pm to make sure you are at a vantage point.

2. Burj Al Arab, Dubai

 The Kite beach is the best place to enjoy the fireworks at the uber luxury hotel. There are plenty of eateries by the beach, so book a table in one of them to avoid disappointment.

3. Global Village, Dubai

Shop to your heart’s content and enjoy the musical fireworks at Global Village. The display this year is expected to be the biggest in its history.

4. Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

The capital’s skies will be lit with a breathtaking display of fireworks by the beach of the Emirates Palace Hotel. Get there in advance to grab a place on the beach.

5. Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah

If you are in Sharjah and want to avoid Dubai traffic, head to Al Majaz Waterfront for a mega fireworks show. Book a table in one of the eateries to watch the show comfortably.

Expand

Your comment

More from News

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Burj Khalifa
follow this tag on MGNBurj Khalifa

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Burj Khalifa
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

Woman reunited with missing cat

Framed Gallery

Celebrating a new beginning

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

NYE UAE: Access to Dubai Mall closed

NYE UAE: Access to Dubai Mall closed

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Filipino man falls 14 floors to death in Sharjah

Filipino man falls 14 floors to death in Sharjah

Watch Dubai NYE fireworks live on Twitter

Watch Dubai NYE fireworks live on Twitter

Greek envoy murdered by wife’s lover

Greek envoy murdered by wife’s lover

Pakistani girl married off to disabled groom

Pakistani girl married off to disabled groom

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

India warned of New Year terror attacks

India warned of New Year terror attacks

77 New Year's Eve parties in UAE

77 New Year's Eve parties in UAE