Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Walk for Animals at Zabeel Park

Campaign to raise awareness to stop abuse

Image Credit: Supplied
Middle East Animal Foundation co-founder Mahin Bahrami (right) with volunteers Alessandra and Elizabeth
XPRESS
 

Dubai: The Middle East Animal Foundation in partnership with the Emirates Animal Welfare Society is organising the first of its kind Walk for Animals at the Zabeel Park on February 10.

Foundation co-founder Mahin Bahrami said the aim of the walk is to raise awareness about animal rights and welfare in the UAE. Although the hour-long walk will begin at 4pm, the foundation has also planned a day-long event which includes an exhibition on the foundation’s activities, including its education, adoption and trap-neuter-release programmes. “We want to open a dialogue on the state of animals in the UAE,” said Bahrami, adding that all participants will wear T-shirts carrying pertinent messages.

Expand

Your comment

More from News

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

Dh34,000 phone bills after man loses wallet

Framed Gallery

Supporters pour in for Trump inauguration

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Mystery con woman cheated another salon

Mystery con woman cheated another salon

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

10 things people in UAE need to stop doing now

10 things people in UAE need to stop doing now

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

Watch: Car ploughs into pedestrians

Watch: Car ploughs into pedestrians

Tamirat Tola wins Dubai Marathon

Tamirat Tola wins Dubai Marathon

Drug kingpin 'El Chapo' extradited to US

Drug kingpin 'El Chapo' extradited to US

Businessman found dead in Fujairah

Businessman found dead in Fujairah

‘I didn’t expect him to do that to me’

‘I didn’t expect him to do that to me’