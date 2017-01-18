Walk for Animals at Zabeel Park
Dubai: The Middle East Animal Foundation in partnership with the Emirates Animal Welfare Society is organising the first of its kind Walk for Animals at the Zabeel Park on February 10.
Foundation co-founder Mahin Bahrami said the aim of the walk is to raise awareness about animal rights and welfare in the UAE. Although the hour-long walk will begin at 4pm, the foundation has also planned a day-long event which includes an exhibition on the foundation’s activities, including its education, adoption and trap-neuter-release programmes. “We want to open a dialogue on the state of animals in the UAE,” said Bahrami, adding that all participants will wear T-shirts carrying pertinent messages.
