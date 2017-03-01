Top Pakistani designers speak out against fakes

Dubai: Top Pakistani fashion designers have cautioned the public against buying knock-off versions of their exclusive lines as they are brazenly passed off as originals in the market.

Speaking to XPRESS ahead of their participation in Boulevard One’s Spring/Summer Boutique 2017 exhibition at the Palace Hotel in Downtown Dubai on March 4 and 5, they said designer Pakistani outfits are in great demand for their superior craftsmanship, even as the rampant production and sale of look-alikes pose a huge challenge.

Sana Hashwani of the highly popular Sana Safinaz line said, “When you buy a knock-off, what you get is a diluted and watered down version of the real thing. While the issue of stopping fakes is an international one, we indeed face greater challenges in Pakistan where copyright and intellectual property are quite difficult to protect. The key is to change the mind-set of a market that has a demand for an imitation product. It is never the same thing and very obviously so.”

Hard work

Designers like her say genuine products are available at their online portals, partner retailers and stores, which are generally mentioned on their websites.

Designer Hajira Taimur of another in-demand brand Jeem said, “We constantly try to educate our clients about the hard work that goes into making our products. As the market has been growing so is the counterfeiting problem. To make sure you buy original products always check the outlets mentioned on our website.”

For Nida Tapal of the much sought after Delphi, quality speaks for itself. “Anyone who has seen Delphi ensembles can tell the difference between real handwoven crochet and machine-made lace. We have our exclusive website (www.delphiclassic.com) which allows our customers around the world to reach us directly. We also only work with exclusive retail partners which we have handpicked in select locations around the world.”

Crochet ensembles

So what is it about Pakistani suits that makes them so appealing?

Tapal said, “Pakistani designers have the unique ability to fuse western and eastern silhouettes which makes the Pakistani ensemble so attractive. Top Pakistani designers tend to use the best quality fabrics and handworked pieces which make for excellent heirloom pieces.” Delphi is known for its crochet woven ensembles and silhouettes and focuses on its handcrafted and hand-sequined weaves as its signature. Delphi’s current line consists of shorter hemlines and asymmetrical shirts paired with statement gharara pants and palazzos.

Taimur said, “Pakistanis have diversified and modified their natural outfit like no other nation in the world. With each passing era, they have adopted various international trends while keeping modesty intact.”

She said Jeem’s design sensibility lay in its surface treatment with either machine embroideries or crafted hand embellishment on fine textiles. “Each year, we focus on a certain colour palette or details that remain signature throughout the year. This time you will see a lot of colourful embroideries and details on the sleeves.”

Sana Safinaz, which prides itself with exclusive pret, diffusion and bridal couture lines, claims a brand loyalty of over two decades. “Pakistani designs overall are appealing because of their commanding aesthetic. They’re soft and understated, yet vibrant and colourful and the craftsmanship in terms of embroidery and embellishment sets them apart,” said the brand’s Safinaz Muneer, adding, “We also produce and have access to some of the world’s most beautiful fabrics and quality has always been top notch.”

She said what’s trending now are novel non-traditional cuts and silhouettes. “We are also experimenting with interesting new embroidery and embellishment techniques and colour combinations.”

Besides these designer labels, Boulevard One’s upcoming 12th fashion exhibition in Dubai will feature other top Pakistani names like Maheen Khan, Ali Xeeshan, Farah Talib Aziz, Mina Hasan, Wardha Saleem, Maheen Karim and Nida Azwer.

A host of Indian and Emirati deisgners will also be showcasing their lines.