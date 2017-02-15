Special picks at enable market fair in city

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Special picks at enable market fair in city

Saturday event to showcase works of people with special needs

  • Jameel Faisal with the plants grown by himImage Credit: XPRESS/Arshad Ali
  • Fatima Gulab Ibrahim of Manzil CentreImage Credit: XPRESS/Arshad Ali
  • Salah Essa Akqassab: He will be showing off his green fingers at the fairImage Credit: XPRESS/Arshad Ali
XPRESS
 

Dubai: The creations of people with special needs will be displayed at a fair at Dubai Garden Centre on Shaikh Zayed Road this Saturday.

A CSR initiative of the landscaping firm Desert Group, the Enable Market Fair is aimed at recognising the works of special needs artists and giving them a platform to showcase their talent.

“Keeping in line with Dubai’s Strategy for Expo 2020 we want to bring people with mental and physical disabilities into the mainstream,” explained Desert Group’s general manager Reem Al Ghaith

“At the fair you will see special needs students selling paintings, jewellery and other art and craft products. They have also been involved in organising the event and pricing the products. We want to teach basic entrepreneurial skills to special needs students so they can learn to be independent.”

Emirati teen Jameel Faisal, 18, who is autistic and a student at Senses, a special needs centre, will be displaying indoor plants that he has grown at the centre. His surpervisor Nermila said Faisal’s enthusiasm for creative activities is to be seen to be believed. “He has been growing indoor plants and herbs at the centre and never tires of tending to them,” said Nermila.

Art of the matter

Vijyeta Nilesh Kumar, 34, a student at the SNF Development Centre will be selling paintings, candles, book marks and photo-frames.

“She is a slow learner but is a keen artist. She loves colours and painting keeps her engaged through the day. Vijyeta’s involvement in art and craft has helped improve her hand and eye coordination,” said her supervisor Devaangi. “From making art products to putting a price tag on them to learning how to market and sell, the fair promises to be a whole new experience for Vijyeta,” she added.

Ibrahim Ali of Desert Group said: “We want to take the efforts of students to the next level. Every day students visit various centres and learn new skills so we came up with the idea of hosting an Enable Market Fair. We want them to understand that their creations could be put to good use. It is not about making money. Instead it’s about teaching them some basic marketing skills. The event will also help people realise the potential of people with different abilities

Ali’s student Salah Essa Akqassab will be showing off his green fingers at the fair. “He is also a good artist and has taken to painting very well. He will be displaying his indoor plants and paintings on terrariums. When Salah joined our group, he was quite an aggressive boy. Through the years painting has sobered his personality.”

Where: Dubai Garden Centre, Shaikh Zayed Road

When: February 18, 10am-8pm

Expand

Your comment

More from News

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
zayed remembered
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

Climb up the stairs, win attractive prizes

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Driver held in attack on Kerala actress

Driver held in attack on Kerala actress

Rain hits several parts of UAE

Rain hits several parts of UAE

Found: Sunken 'lost continent'

Found: Sunken 'lost continent'

Al Barsha, Al Safa toll gates separate soon

Al Barsha, Al Safa toll gates separate soon

North Korean arrested in Kim killing

North Korean arrested in Kim killing

Free meals to one and all 3x a day

Free meals to one and all 3x a day

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Rain paves way to dust storm across UAE

Rain paves way to dust storm across UAE

First off-plan launch of 2017 from Emaar

First off-plan launch of 2017 from Emaar