Shahid Afridi frees 30 Pakistanis from Dubai prisons

Former Pakistan captain’s foundation pays Dh80,000 as part of an agreement with Dubai Police

Image Credit: Supplied
Repatriation pact. Shahid Afridi with Colonel Mohammad Abdullah Al Murr in Dubai
XPRESS
 

Dubai: As many as 30 Pakistani prisoners who had served their sentences but were stuck in the UAE because of unpaid debts and fines got a new lease of life this week thanks to their country’s cricketing hero Shahid Afridi.

The former Pakistan captain’s Shahid Afridi Foundation - founded in March 2014 in Karachi - paid Dh80,000 to help release the group from the emirate’s prisons as part of an agreement with Dubai Police. “I wholeheartedly thank the Dubai Police, Dubai Government and all the ministries who played an integral role in making these 30 families smile” Afridi told XPRESS.

Charitable athlete

The all-rounder who holds the record for taking the most number of wickets in T20 internationals was named amongst the top 20 charitable athletes in the world in 2015 by American non-profit organisation Do Something.

His foundation aims to provide healthcare and education facilities for the less fortunate in Pakistan. “I have come across many of my countrymen here during my frequent visits to the UAE who are struggling with their issues on a daily basis. It gives me immense satisfaction to be able to help them in some way,” added Afridi who flew in from Karachi on Monday only for the repatriation process.

According to Afridi, many more Pakistanis will be benefitting over the next three months as part of this repatriation pact. The first batch of prisoners are expected to fly back to Pakistan within the next week after completion of all paperwork.

Mariam Mumtaz is a Dubai-based freelancer

