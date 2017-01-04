Mobile
Prowler on the loose in Meadows 2?

Residents advised to install cameras in their villas

XPRESS
 

Dubai: Emirates Living residents have raised concerns over suspicious footprints found on Meadows 2 garden walls.

Last week a villa resident, Bakir Daud, lodged a complaint with Emaar security after his domestic help found foot prints on the garden wall which he reckons could only have been left behind by an intruder trying to scale the wall to enter the villa compound. The marks suggest that the alleged intruder was not wearing shoes. “The security called police who investigated the matter and found similar marks on four other neighbouring garden walls,” he said.

Police probe

Daud’s neighbour Asad Haque who also found footprints on his wall feared that someone was trying to gain entry into his villa stealthily. “The police came and spent a considerable amount of time investigating the matter. They suspect the footprints were of someone living in the community itself – perhaps a domestic worker. They have asked us to install cameras.”

An Emaar spokesperson said: “The matter is being investigated by the concerned authorities. At this stage, we cannot comment further on it. Emaar has a robust access control policy where by all visitor arrivals are recorded by the security officials. All security gatehouses are also equipped with CCTV and ANPR systems.”

